Deputy shoots man after 'violent struggle' on bridge; man made self-harm statements

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a non-fatal shooting Tuesday with a man who investigators said wanted to hurt himself before a “violent struggle” with the deputy, the agency stated.

The incident happened after 4 p.m. Tuesday as a deputy drove along North Highway A1A and saw a man who looked “in distress at the top of North Causeway Bridge,” the Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.

The deputy stopped to check on the subject who stated he wanted to jump and kill himself for ‘things that he did,’ according to sheriff's officials.

More: Mulch fire in St. Lucie County likened to filling stadium with charcoal and lighting it

The deputy tried to de-escalate the encounter, but investigators reported the man became extremely aggressive.

Following a verbal exchange, a violent struggle ensued, ending with a deputy discharging her firearm, striking the man once in the buttocks, sheriff's officials said.

The man, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, was taken to a local hospital.

More: 71-year-old man dead after wrong-way traffic crash in Port St. Lucie

Investigators reported the man was arrested, though the Sheriff’s Office did not specify the charges or identify the man.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was placed on administrative leave with pay as the investigation continues.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Deputy shoots man after 'violent struggle,' man talked of hurting himself