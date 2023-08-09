Deputy shoots suspect armed with crowbar while serving arrest warrant, sheriff says

A suspect, who attacked a deputy with a crowbar while an arrest warrant was being served, got shot, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

READ: Authorities in Iredell County being proactive amid uptick in fentanyl cases

Deputies went to a home on Rebekah Lane east of Troutman shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday to serve an arrest warrant on Jessie Michael Teno on multiple charges.

Teno, armed with a crowbar, rushed at the deputy and resisted arrest, the sheriff said.

The deputy shot Teno during the struggle, who kept fighting, before being taken into custody.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. He was placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in a deputy-involved shooting.

Teno was taken to a medical facility to be treated and was released.

The initial arrest warrants were for a felony to obtain property by false pretense, assault on a governmental official, two counts of

common law uttering, larceny, and five failures to appear warrants for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony obtain property by false pretense and violation of a court order.

After Wednesday morning’s encounter, Teno was also charged with felony assault on a governmental official, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and misdemeanor damage to property, as well as being served with all of the outstanding warrants.

A magistrate issued Teno a $309,000 secured bond.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting.

VIDEO: 9 arrested after months-long drug investigation in Iredell County, sheriff’s office says