Deputy shoots suspect in Caruthers — second for Fresno sheriff’s office in as many days

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives were investigating Tuesday evening after a deputy shot a suspect in Caruthers, the second shooting incident involving a deputy in as many days.

The incident on Tuesday occurred around 5:45 p.m. near Tahoe and Henderson avenues. The condition of the suspect was not immediately available. No deputies were injured, according to the FCSO.

No other details have been released by the department.

On Monday, a deputy shot a man wielding an ax and a machete in southwest Fresno after less-lethal bean bag rounds proved ineffective in disarming the suspect.

The deputy fired multiple shots and hit the man, Jose Juan Piz, in the leg.

Piz, 49, was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and later booked into Fresno County jail on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and threatening violence upon a peace officer, as well as weapons possession and vandalism.

This story will be updated.