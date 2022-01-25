Deputy shoots woman who tried to enter Central Florida hospital with gun, sheriff says

A deputy in Florida shot a woman was Tuesday after she wouldn’t pull over for a traffic stop and then tried to enter a hospital with a gun, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

At around 1:20 a.m. deputies were conducting a traffic stop at SW College Road, just south of Ocala, MCSO said.

A woman pulled up and refused to stop her vehicle. Deputies pursued her. During the chase the woman called 911 and told dispatch she was suicidal and trying to get to AdventHealth Ocala.

Deputies reported seeing the woman pointing a gun at her head while driving, MCSO said.

The woman parked at AdventHealth, where deputies yelled commands to stop where she was. Then, the woman exited the vehicle with the gun in hand and ran toward the hospital entrance, MCSO said. Deputies continued yelling commands, but the woman refused to comply, MCSO said.

One deputy fired a shot and hit the woman.

She was rushed into the hospital and remains in critical condition, MCSO said.

The name of the deputy who fired the shot was not released, but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation of the incident, which MCSO has stated it is cooperating with.

If the woman is released from the hospital, MCSO stated she will face a number of charges including fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The driver was on pretrial release for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, available 24/7, at 1-800-273-8255.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com