Deputy shot and killed by driver who leaped from stopped car, Texas police say

A deputy in Texas is dead after a traffic stop went terribly wrong Tuesday morning, police say.

Just before 2 a.m., a Panola County deputy pulled over a Chevy Tahoe, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The driver jumped out of the car and shot at the deputy several times, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy returned fire and the driver ultimately sped away, but the deputy had been hit.

People who live in the area heard gunshots and found the deputy before calling for help, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

Officials say the deputy was shot six times with a semi-automatic rifle, KSLA reported.

Gregory Newson, 45, was arrested in Shreveport, Louisiana, and faces charges including flight in a vehicle, police said, according to RSHV. Officials say he’ll be extradited back to Texas where he’ll face more charges.

Gregory Newson, 45, faces extradition back to Texas after police say he shot and killed a deputy during a traffic stop before fleeing to Louisiana. More

RSHV reported that Newson was arrested after he allegedly led police on an hour-long high-speed chase before crashing on an area highway.

“We have heavy hearts,” Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake told the Longview News-Journal, adding that the deputy was “as dedicated as they come.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot released a statement expressing his condolences and calling for “swift justice.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deputy killed in the line of duty and with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office as they deal with the aftermath of this unimaginable tragedy,” he said, according to KSLA. “We must never forget the solemn oath our law enforcement officers take to protect and keep our communities safe. We must also ensure that the perpetrator faces swift justice.”