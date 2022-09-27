A deputy shot a man who cops say was waving a pistol in a Florida Publix parking lot

A call about a suspicious person in a Palm Beach County Publix parking lot ended with a shot 21-year-old in critical condition, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

PBSO said this happened Monday around 6:05 p.m. at a Publix in Greenacres, 4840 S. Military Tr. Before deputies got to the store, PBSO said, the man had fired a pistol into the air several times.

After 20 minutes of trying to talk the weapon out of the man’s hand, PBSO said, he waved the gun “in a threatening manner at deputies.” One of the deputies shot him.

Later, PBSO said the man’s past included being taken into custody under the Baker Act more than once. His name wasn’t released.

As is standard, the deputy will be put on paid administrative leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will lead the investigation into the shooting, assisted by the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office and PBSO’s violent crimes unit.