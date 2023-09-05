Deputy who shot at suspect in Garfield standoff tests positive for cocaine

A deputy who shot at a suspect during a multi-hour-long standoff in Garfield has tested positive for cocaine.

PHOTOS: Police involved in “active shootout” in Garfield

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus held a press conference Tuesday regarding his office’s involvement in the standoff with suspect Will Hardison, which began after deputies tried to serve an eviction notice like this.

Related Coverage >> PITTSBURGH ACTIVE SHOOTER: Police involved in shootout in Garfield blocks from Children’s Hospital

At the press conference, Kraus said all 13 deputies who fired at Hardison were drug tested.

One of them, a seven-year veteran of the office, tested positive for cocaine. He has since been fired.

Kraus said he does not believe it’s the deputy who shot and killed Hardison.

BREAKING: Sheriff Kraus says one of his 13 deputies who fired at Will Hardison during the Garfield shooting tested positive for cocaine. He does not believe it’s the deputy who shot & killed Hardison. @WPXI — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) September 5, 2023

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Chiller Theater returning 60 years after original show aired on Channel 11 Man surrenders after shooting, hostage situation in McKeesport Breeze Airways has biggest sale ever, discounting Pittsburgh International Airport flights by 50% VIDEO: Busy Labor Day weekend breaks travel records DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts