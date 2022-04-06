Deputy who shot at Thousand Oaks pursuit suspect named

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office released the name of a Thousand Oaks deputy who shot at an oncoming vehicle during a pursuit last month.

The law enforcement official was identified as Deputy Tyler Hackworth, a patrol deputy who has worked at the sheriff's office for the past 5½ years. He was placed on administrative leave for three days as a result of using his firearm and has since returned to work full-time, said sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson. The deputy has not previously been involved in a use-force-investigation.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. on March 19 in the 3000 block of Rollings Avenue.

The pursuit began after a witness reported a possible catalytic converter theft nearby, in the 3000 block of Radcliffe Road. The neighborhood is located west of Highway 23, off Pederson Road.

Hackworth was among the responding deputies. When he got to the neighborhood, he spotted a 2016 Nissan Sentra that matched the suspect vehicle description.

The driver fled and Hackworth followed, with the pursuit continuing into a small cul-de-sac on Rollings Avenue. During the pursuit, Hackworth collided with a separate Nissan sedan parked in the area, causing the rear bumper to fall off, Henderson said.

Hackworth stopped his patrol vehicle and got out. As the suspect turned the Nissan around the cul-de-sac, he sped toward the deputy, according to the sheriff's account. Hackworth fired an undisclosed number of rounds at the car.

The suspect continued driving and fled the area. On March 23, the Nissan was found abandoned in Los Angeles County. The car, which had been reported stolen, had multiple bullet holes and glass shattered on the passenger side, authorities previously said.

The driver of the Nissan has not been arrested, officials said, and the incident remains under investigation. The Star has requested body camera footage from the incident, with a reply expected by early May.

The sheriff's office is conducting an internal investigation into whether the use of force was compliant with department protocols, a standard procedure when a service weapon is fired during an incident.

Story continues

Anyone with information about the incident can call Sgt. William Hutton at 805-765-0426.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Thousand Oaks deputy who shot at pursuit suspect named