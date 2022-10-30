Deputy shot trying to arrest teen wanted for murder, SC cops say

A deputy was shot while trying to arrest a teenager wanted on a murder charge, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

The shooting happened Friday in Aiken County, SLED said in a news release.

Several Aiken County sheriff’s deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home in Beech Island where a 15-year-old wanted for murder was believed to be inside, according to the release.

After an exchange of gunfire, the teen was taken into custody, SLED said. He was not hurt in the shootout, according to the release.

One deputy was shot and taken to an area hospital, according to the release. Information on the deputy’s condition was not available, but SLED said the deputy is recovering.

Aiken County Capt. Eric Abdullah said the deputy was grazed on the forearm and is at home with family, the Aiken Standard reported.

No other injuries were reported.

The teen’s name was not made public because of his age.

Information about the murder charge was not available, but Abdullah said Aiken deputies were assisting Richmond County Sheriff’s Office about a death in Georgia, WRDW reported.

There was no word how law enforcement officers located the teen at the home, or if he lived there.

SLED is leading the investigation into the shooting and will submit its findings to prosecutors.

The shooting was the 30th involving an officer in South Carolina this year and the fourth for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, SLED said.

In 2021, there were 40 shootings involving an officer in South Carolina and three for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.