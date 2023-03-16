Deputy smells marijuana coming from truck, leading to Midlands chase, SC cops say

A Midlands man was arrested on multiple charges after leading deputies on a vehicle-turned-foot chase, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Alan Cowell, a 29-year-old Sumter resident, is facing three drug charges, two weapons charges, and a charge for failure to stop for a blue light (no injury or death), Sumter County court records show.

Cowell was arrested Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The incident began when a deputy saw Cowell driving a Dodge truck and make a turn without using a signal, according to the release.

While following Cowell in a patrol vehicle, the deputy could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the truck, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy tried to make a traffic stop but Cowell refused to pull over, instead driving the truck around a store, where it collided with another vehicle, before continuing out of the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said. The truck then accelerated south, continuing to ignore the blue lights and siren, according to the release.

While leading the chase, Cowell left the main road and turned onto side streets, before stopping in the back yard of a residence, the sheriff’s office said. Cowell then ran from the truck, ignoring commands to stop, according to the release.

During the foot chase, Cowell had a gun in one hand as he dumped what appeared to be marijuana on the ground, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy yelled for him to drop the gun, and Cowell turned around and threw the gun into bushes, but then continued to try to run away, according to the release.

As he continued to run, Cowell’s hands were hidden from the deputy’s view, the sheriff’s office said. Cowell ignored commands to show his hands and stop, prompting the deputy to use his Taser and take Cowell into custody, according to the release.

Deputies found a large sum of money and clear plastic bag containing what appeared to be cocaine on Cowell, and both the gun as well as some of the suspected marijuana were recovered along the path of the chase, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also found a clear plastic bag containing what appeared to be crack cocaine in a search of the truck, according to the release.

Cowell was taken to an area hospital for evaluation before being booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Monday, according to officials.

Bond was set at $37,062.50 on the combined charges, court records show. After posting bond Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Cowell was released to the custody of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, which had outstanding warrants for him.

Cowell was wanted for failing to appear in a Lexington County court on drug and failure to stop for a blue light charges from a Dec. 11, 2022 arrest, Lexington County judicial records show. He’s also facing pending charges for speeding (more than 25 mph over the speed limit) and littering from the same arrest, according to court records.

The driver whose car was hit by the truck as Cowell tried to escape was not hurt, and was assisted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.