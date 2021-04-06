Deputy stabbed to death at Georgia jail; another deputy hurt

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has been stabbed to death and another law officer injured early Tuesday at a Georgia jail, authorities said.

Deputy Christopher Knight, 30, was stabbed in the neck and died shortly before dawn Tuesday after being taken to a hospital, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Another deputy was injured, but there were no immediate details on the extent of the injuries.

The stabbing happened at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center in Macon, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis was meeting Tuesday morning with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, WMAZ-TV reported.

  • South Korea flags possible vaccine export curbs to secure COVID-19 shots

    South Korea is considering all options to secure enough coronavirus vaccine supplies, a top vaccine official said on Tuesday in response to questions about possible export curbs on locally made vaccines. Last week's announcement that South Korea would only receive 432,000 doses instead of 690,000, and that delivery would be delayed to around the third week of April, is the second time that the country's vaccine rollout has been hit by supply delays in the scheme. When asked whether authorities were considering export curbs on AstraZeneca Plc shots produced by SK Chemicals Co Ltd unit SK bioscience, a COVID-19 vaccination management task force team lead told reporters all options were on the table.

  • He Was Charged in an Anti-Asian Attack. It Was His 33rd Arrest.

    NEW YORK — Tommy Lau, a Chinese American bus driver in New York City, was walking last month during his lunch break in Brooklyn when he noticed a man harassing an older Asian couple. Lau, 63, stepped in front of the man to ask what he was doing. The man, Donovan Lawson, spat at Lau and punched him in the face, calling him an anti-Chinese slur, prosecutors said. Lawson, who is Black, was arrested and charged with a hate crime. It was the 33rd arrest for Lawson, 26, who is homeless and mentally ill, authorities said. Four times, officers had been called to assist him because he appeared to be in the grip of a mental breakdown, and he was being monitored for treatment in a mental health program run by the Police Department. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times He is not unique. Many of the people charged recently with anti-Asian attacks in New York City have also had a history of mental health episodes, multiple arrests and homelessness, complicating the city’s search for an effective response. The pattern has revealed gaps in the criminal justice system’s ability to respond effectively when racial bias overlaps with mental illness, even as the city has stepped up enforcement efforts against these crimes. For instance, Lawson was one of at least seven people arrested after attacks on Asian city residents in the last two weeks of March, ending with a horrifying attack on a Filipino woman, who was kicked repeatedly in broad daylight in Manhattan by a man the police say was homeless and on parole after serving a prison sentence for killing his mother. Of the seven people arrested, five had prior encounters with police during which they were considered “emotionally disturbed,” police parlance for someone thought to be in need of psychiatric help. Investigators believed the remaining two also had signs of mental illness. Officials say those arrested are part of a population of mentally unstable people who cycle in and out of jail on minor charges and too often do not get the psychiatric attention they need. Many also struggle with drug addiction. Dermot F. Shea, the New York City police commissioner, said in a television interview Friday that there were “always arrests prior to these tragic, tragic incidents, and we need to address this mental illness piece.” So far, police have received reports of at least 35 anti-Asian hate crimes in New York this year, already surpassing the 28 reported all of last year, and far more than the three reported in 2019, police said. Attacks against Asian Americans began to rise across the country last year as the pandemic raged and former President Donald Trump used racist slurs for the disease in an effort to blame China for the catastrophe. Law enforcement officials said Trump’s rhetoric provided ammunition to people who scapegoated Asian Americans for spreading the virus, exacerbating racial tensions and spurring unprovoked attacks and harassment. At the same time, the pandemic strained a criminal justice system that has long struggled to deliver treatment to mentally ill people who run afoul of the law. Social services cut back in-person meetings. Unemployment soared. The number of single homeless adults reached record levels. “People’s fuses were much shorter,” said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former high-ranking official in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. “If you were an angry person filled with hate, it seems like it didn’t take much to set you off.” Hate crime incidents in New York generally tend to rise after divisive news events, experts on such prosecutions said, and most spring from spur-of-the-moment confrontations. After the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, for instance, Muslim Americans were targeted. After the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, anti-Semitic attacks rose. State prison officials said that, because of privacy laws, they could not release information about the health history of Brandon Elliot, the man arrested in connection with the brutal March 29 attack on the Filipino woman in Manhattan. But police had been called to assist Elliot with a mental health episode in 2002, a few months before he stabbed his mother to death in front of his 5-year-old sister, according to a law enforcement official. Questions have been raised about whether Elliot, who is Black, had been properly supervised after being paroled. Elliot, 38, was living at a hotel in midtown Manhattan that has been serving as a homeless shelter, police said. Other residents said his behavior was sometimes erratic. Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week that Elliot’s case highlighted a pervasive problem. The state releases people from prison into the city “with no plan, no housing, no job, no mental health support,” he said. In a statement, New York state’s Corrections Department said that every person released from prison has an individual treatment and rehabilitation plan and the mayor was “clearly not informed.” The Legal Aid Society, which is representing Elliot, urged the public “to reserve judgment until all the facts are presented in court.” In the short term, the city has responded to the rise in anti-Asian attacks with more enforcement. The Police Department has sent undercover plainclothes officers to neighborhoods with large Asian populations and has encouraged more victims to come forward. But confronting the role of mental illness in such crimes is also critical, criminologists say, and the city lacks a robust safety net for individuals who frequently come into contact with law enforcement and mental health professionals. “The system is so broken that somebody can be handcuffed and taken to the hospital and be back on the street in a matter of a few hours,” said Kevin Nadal, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. De Blasio said that only a small number of people with mental illnesses commit violence, and that the city aggressively follows up with those who have a documented history of both. Research has shown that mentally ill people are no more likely to commit crimes than other people and are more vulnerable to becoming victims, said Katherine L. Bajuk, a mental health attorney specialist at the New York County Defender Service. That some of the people arrested in recent anti-Asian incidents had a history of instability has brought little comfort to victims. Lau, the bus driver in Brooklyn, said in an interview that he believed the punch he took from Lawson was rooted in a “breakdown in mental health issues.” Still, he said, the slur Lawson had used fit a pattern of racism he has experienced since childhood, when his elementary schoolteacher called him Tommy instead of his given name, Kok Wah, to prevent his classmates from making fun of him. “That’s how it is when you’re Asian, always being harassed by others,” Lau said. “The pandemic made it worse.” Regina Lawson, Lawson’s sister, said he showed signs of mental illness at a young age and received therapy until he grew older and his mother could no longer force him to go. The siblings are now estranged. “There could be definitely a better way of dealing with someone other than waiting until they have a felony or really hurt someone to get them the support,” Regina Lawson said. The problem of mental illness among homeless people like Donovan Lawson has been exacerbated during the pandemic as the city moved thousands of people from shelters into hotel rooms to slow the spread of the coronavirus, shelter providers said. The move has isolated some people with mental illnesses, leaving them with less supervision. One homeless man charged in a recent anti-Asian hate crime, Eric Deoliveira, 27, had 13 prior emotional disturbance calls and at least a dozen arrests, police said. On March 21, police said, Deoliveira, who is Hispanic, punched a Chinese American mother in Manhattan and smashed the sign that she had been carrying after a rally to protest anti-Asian violence. On Saturday night, Deoliveira, who had been released after the assault charge, was arrested again in Queens and accused of smashing the windshield of a police patrol car, prosecutors said. A lawyer for Deoliveira did not respond to a request for comment. Mental fitness has already become a legal issue in some cases. Last month, a judge ordered a mental health evaluation for Ruddy Rodriguez, 26, who was arrested and accused of hitting an Asian man on the back of the head in Manhattan while saying an anti-Chinese expletive. Prosecutors said that Rodriguez, who is Black and Hispanic, told investigators after his arrest, “I hit him. I don’t like Asians. I get into disputes with them.” He also is said to have told a police officer, “I’m going to kill all of the Asians when I get out of here.” During Rodriguez’s arraignment, he frequently interrupted the proceedings and denied the allegations, according to a court transcript. Prosecutors said he had been arrested in January after he smashed a glass door at a Manhattan homeless shelter and threatened to kill the site’s coordinator. A lawyer for Rodriguez did not respond to a request for comment. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tanzanian president says 'not proper' to ignore Covid-19

    Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Tuesday it was "not proper to ignore" the coronavirus pandemic, in comments suggesting a shift from her Covid-sceptic predecessor who downplayed the disease.

  • NYPD precinct commander shoots self in Queens, sources say

    NEW YORK — The commanding officer of a Queens police precinct shot himself in an apparent suicide Monday, the NYPD confirmed Monday night. Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney, who commands the 107th Precinct, called the precinct’s executive officer and said he was thinking about killing himself, police sources said. The executive officer immediately called the NYPD’s technical assistance response ...

  • GameStop to sell 3.5M shares after stock frenzy boosts price

    Two months after a market phenomenon took shares of GameStop to the moon, the video game retailer said Monday that it will sell up to 3.5 million of its shares. The announcement sent shares of GameStop, up 850% this year, down 8% at the opening bell. The GameStop saga has been one of the biggest stories on Wall Street this year.

  • At least 157 people killed in Indonesia and Timor-Leste after a massive cyclone unleashed flash flooding and landslides

    Indonesia said it had recorded 130 deaths and more than 70 people are missing, while Timor-Leste recorded 27 people as dead.

  • California man charged with 4 counts of murder in L.A.-area office shooting

    The man accused of going on a shooting rampage in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office last week, killing three adults and a child, has been formally charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Arraignment of the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, who was himself wounded by gunfire before being arrested, was postponed until Tuesday due to his medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Kimberly Edds. He is accused of opening fire with a semi-automatic pistol last Wednesday inside the office suite of a mobile home reality company in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, after first chaining shut the access gates of the business complex.

  • The Big 12 is on top again. Baylor dominates Gonzaga for first men’s basketball title

    The Baylor Bears can say the sweetest words in the sport: National champions

  • What are the Panthers’ chances of success in trying to find their QB in the NFL draft?

    A variety of factors can contribute to early round quarterbacks — and the teams selecting them — succeeding in the NFL.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Dubois scores twice as Jets beat Senators 4-3

    Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets (23-13-3), who had dropped three of four. Ottawa lost for the third time in four games.

  • More school districts plan to return to in-person learning this week

    More school districts plan to return to in-person learning this week

  • Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. They Don’t.

    Caroline BrehmanWhen it first came out last week that Rep. Matt Gaetz was under investigation for his sexual involvement with a 17-year-old, the Florida Republican said his travel records would exonerate him.“It is a horrible allegation, and it is a lie,” Gaetz told Tucker Carlson on Fox News a week ago. “The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman, and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case.”What Gaetz knew—or should have known—is that there are no such public records, at least not when it comes to his private life.There are, however, campaign filings. Among all the Matt Gaetz revelations last week was the news that the Justice Department is looking into the Florida Republican’s potential use of campaign funds for personal expenses. And the reality of those campaign finance reports is that they raise more questions than they answer about these alleged scandals.“The spending surrounding the Gaetz campaign simply doesn’t say what he wants it to say,” Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a campaign-finance watchdog, told The Daily Beast. “One, the reports don’t offer specific information; and two, it’s not clear whether he’s even saying that his campaign filings will exonerate him. If he’s paying out of pocket, we won’t know the answers without a subpoena.”As Gaetz knows, his campaign filings don’t have any sort of information that would prove he never participated in a sex ring or paid for the travel of an underage minor. What his filings do show, though, is that Gaetz had a close relationship with Joel Greenberg—the Seminole County tax collector indicted on sex trafficking charges.The Daily Beast reported last week that on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, Greenberg asked one of his tax office employees to make an emergency replacement driver's license for Gaetz, who Greenberg said had lost his ID the night before.“Amy- is there anyway to assist one of our Congressmen in getting an emergency replacement ID or DL by Tuesday 2pm?” Greenberg wrote in the text.But Gaetz isn’t a Seminole County resident. The first information on the county’s drivers license website says the office “will process only ‘Seminole County Residents’ for ALL Driver License or ID Card services. No exceptions will be made.” The site tells applicants that if they can’t produce proof of residency, “a ticket for driver license or ID card services will NOT be serviced.”The website also makes clear that the county office “is NOT directly affiliated with the local Florida State Driver License Office” and serves only “to perform very limited license issuance functions.”Seminole County is centrally located, on the outskirts of Orlando, several hours from Gaetz’s panhandle district. Monday was Labor Day, and the congressman was catching that Tuesday flight to return to D.C. after campaigning across his home district for re-election that November.But the campaign’s FEC filings for August and September reveal only one expense to an Orlando vendor: a $439.91 charge to the upscale Rosen Centre Hotel, paid Sept. 28 as part of the campaign’s monthly credit card bill. The exact date of the stay cannot be known without Gaetz producing receipts—or without the DOJ producing a subpoena.Libowitz said the hotel expense is “a tough one to pull off” under campaign finance laws that prohibit the conversion of funds to personal use.“It makes sense if he had to pick up the ID,” Libowitz said. “But I don’t know why a sitting congressman wouldn’t be able to do that on his own, in his own county, and why he’d have to get a friend to do it for him.”As Libowitz noted to The Daily Beast, the filings don’t tell the full story. “You can only use campaign funds for efforts that go towards an election. So under the theory that he went to Orlando to get a license unlawfully, he would have a tough case to make—that it’s appropriate to use your campaign to get around state law,” he said. “And that would be a stretch.”According to The Daily Beast’s review, the Gaetz campaign committee—Friends of Matt Gaetz—has over the last four years spent about $57,000 on airfares, $57,000 on lodging, $9,000 on miscellaneous travel, $40,000 on gifts, and about $24,000 on meals.It’s possible all of those expenses are legitimate. The Gaetz campaign did not reply to the The Daily Beast's questions about the expenditures. But with the DOJ looking at his campaign spending reports, a number of the charges could be difficult to explain.Perhaps the most mysterious is one of his smallest—a parking fee.Throughout his August 2018 recess, it appears Gaetz’s car was parked at an airport. On Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, Gaetz paid $382 to check out of the Republic Parking garage at Pensacola International Airport, in his home district. The highest rate at the time was $11 a day, indicating a car had been parked there for more than a month. (A manager at the garage in question told The Daily Beast that their system could only do one car at a time on a ticket, so it would not have been multiple vehicles.)The filing indicates that the payment came from Gaetz himself, and that he was reimbursed later that day.Notably, in four years of finance records, the Gaetz campaign has not paid for parking anywhere else, at any other time.“That is a strange one,” Libowitz said. “Presumably he’d have someone drop him off or take a shuttle or Uber. And if someone else picked up the car, then why would Gaetz be reimbursed? This one needs an explanation.”The Gaetz campaign has also dropped a total of about $3,000 at the four-star Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, FEC filings show, beginning in July 2018. Gaetz himself paid up front for the first visit, and was subsequently reimbursed by the campaign. However, the only public report of a campaign-related Gaetz sighting in the area is from Oct. 26, 2020, when he addressed the Freedom Forum in Newport Beach. FEC filings reflect a payment to the resort of $475 three weeks later.Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at government watchdog the Campaign Legal Center, told The Daily Beast that the FEC wants campaigns to make the initial transaction dates clear—not just the date that the bill was paid. Gaetz cannot use public records to clear himself if they don’t disclose the specific dates and spenders.“This is something the FEC should catch,” Fischer said. “It’s tough to tell on the face who was traveling and for what purpose. So it can be really hard just from a public report to tell the difference between a legit expense and personal use of funds.”Fischer said these aberrations are “the kind of thing prosecutors are going to be looking at,” because they could indicate personal use of campaign funds, which federal law prohibits.“If the DOJ is investigating his campaign’s spending, they’re very likely going to be looking for documentation to support his own expenses and reimbursements,” Fischer said. “It’s permissible to use campaign funds to pay for travel and office expenses, but it’s not permissible to use them for a ‘sugar daddy’ slush fund.”One spending item that has ramped up recently is legal fees. The month after Greenberg was first indicted—June 2020—Gaetz paid the law firm Venable LLP, $38,000, nearly four times the amount it paid to law firms over the previous five years. In all, the campaign has shelled out at least $64,400 to Venable for legal work since Greenberg was charged.Salon reported in October that the Trump Organization appeared to have cut Gaetz an illegal sweetheart deal on lodging at the Trump International Hotel. Gaetz later told the Florida Phoenix, “I don’t believe I stayed there,” and that the four separate charges—between $216.20 and $261.47, part of an Aug. 27 credit card bill and specifically designated for lodging—might have been “associated with food and beverage for political meetings that I was doing.”The campaign quickly filed an amended report that changed the dates of the payments to three consecutive days from July 27-29, and another on Aug. 1. The report also swapped “lodging” for “meals.” A since-deleted Instagram photo showed Gaetz in the hotel lobby on Aug. 27, the original payment date, and he was also photographed on Aug. 27 arriving at the hotel with what appears to be a suit in hand.The campaign also picked up $14,000 in expenses for a Nov. 8, 2019, event for a Trump Jr. book signing at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Gaetz’s congressional office staffer Ali Thomas appears to have joined him for that trip, and was reimbursed nearly $1,000 in travel costs.Thomas started the year as an intern at $57 a day, and by Nov. 1 she was director of operations, at an $84,000 salary. She still holds the position. FEC reports show it was the only time the campaign reimbursed her.Again, there is nothing necessarily nefarious about any of Gaetz’s campaign filings. However, with the information that the DOJ is examining his campaign expenditures as part of its larger investigation, many of his most suspicious expenses may require additional explanation. But even if all of his filings are legitimate, they certainly do not exonerate him from allegations that he paid for a 17-year-old to travel for the purposes of an illegal sexual encounter, particularly when those expenses could have been paid privately.While these issues may be the least of Gaetz’s worries, they could still serve to be damning, even if they are hard to prove.Libowitz illustrated the difficulties of fact-checking Gaetz’s claims of innocence by pointing to the case of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was sentenced in January 2020 for diverting hundreds of thousands of campaign funds to his personal use—an investigation that his organization, CREW, kicked off with a campaign finance complaint.“The FBI and DOJ found more than twice as many things as we did, going back years before,” Libowitz said. “There’s a limit to what you can learn from finance documents, and I don’t think you’ll find a smoking gun in either direction without a subpoena or a clear explanation from him. But in my professional experience, members of Congress who do one thing bad tend to do a lot of things bad.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Win some, lose some: Six buzzer-beaters during UCLA coach Mick Cronin's two-year tenure

    During Mick Cronin's two years as UCLA coach, there have been clutch late baskets for and against the Bruins. Here's a look at all of them.

  • Russian arrested for filming naked women on Dubai balcony

    Police in Dubai have arrested a Russian citizen for filming several naked women on a high-rise balcony in the city, a Russian diplomat said Tuesday, after footage of the nude photo shoot went viral and prompted a crackdown in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom. More than a dozen foreign women who had posed naked in the photo shoot were detained, but only the photographer carried Russian citizenship, Ivan Gubanov, the Russian vice consul in Dubai, told The Associated Press. Gubanov referred further questions on criminal proceedings to the Dubai police, which did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Clear link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots in brain, EMA official tells paper

    There is a link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain but the possible causes are still unknown, a senior official for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview published on Tuesday. Cavaleri added that the EMA would say there is a link although the regulator would not likely be in a position this week to give an indication regarding the age of individuals to whom the AstraZeneca shot should be given.

  • Mitch McConnell now wants companies to 'stay out of politics'

    Republicans sound really angry about the criticism from some big private companies about Georgia's controversial new election law, especially Major League Baseball's decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver in response. On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned of unspecified "serious consequences" if corporations and other "parts of the private sector keep dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government." Later in the day, McConnell told big businesses to "stay out of politics." Statements like this from McConnell and other prominent Republican officials have led to speculation about the durability of the GOP's long alliance with corporate America on lower corporate taxes, less regulation, and other policies. But McConnell has also been "among the most outspoken champions of the role of big money in elections, promoting the free-flow of undisclosed dollars to campaigns as a form of Constitution-protected free speech," The Associated Press reports. When McConnell celebrated the Supreme Court lifting political spending limits by "outside" groups in 2010's Citizens United, Politico's Bill Scher notes, he said, "For too long, some in this country have been deprived of full participation in the political process ... the Constitution protects their right to express themselves about political candidates and issues up until Election Day." And a ruling laying the groundwork for Citizens United actually bears McConnell's name, Slate's Mark Joseph Stern adds: I’m sure someone has already made this point. But the landmark 2003 Supreme Court case McConnell v. FEC had that name because Mitch McConnell himself filed a lawsuit against federal laws that limited corporations’ ability to spend money influencing elections. https://t.co/YCMozabjmx — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) April 6, 2021 Georgia GOP lawmakers have also threatened specific economic retaliation against Coca-Cola, Delta, and other companies that criticized their law law. "The increasingly aggressive pushback against politically outspoken companies is the latest, and perhaps purest, illustration of a party at a philosophical crossroads," Politico reports. "During the 2017 GOP tax reform push, the party slashed the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent. In return, they have been bolstered with industry money and political support. Now, however, they're betting that they can win on a backlash to the idea that political correctness has entered the boardroom and is irreversibly damaging conservative causes." More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationLate night hosts catch up on the Matt Gaetz scandal, laugh at Trump trying to cancel MLB, Coke, everything else

  • Six Killed in Texas Murder-Suicide Carried Out by Brothers, Police Say

    Allen Police DepartmentTexas police checking a home early Monday made a horrifying discovery: six members of a family, spread across three generations, shot to death.What they learned next was just as shocking: It was a murder-suicide carried out by two brothers, one of whom posted the plan on social media.“Hey everyone. I killed myself and my family,” Farhan Towhid, 19, reportedly wrote in the note, which bragged about how easy it was for him and his 21-year-old brother Tarvin to buy guns.“If I’m going to die, I might as well get some attention.”If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.The slayings in Allen sent shockwaves through the tight-knit Bangladeshi American community to which the family belonged.“The mom always talked about the boys, how they’re good in studies, how they’re getting into good schools with scholarships,” Sahnewaz Hossain told the Dallas Morning News. “Every time I would come home, I’d tell my kids how good they were doing. They were a fun-loving, simple family.”The victims were identified as Towhidul Islam, 54; his wife, Iren Islam, 56; grandmother Altafun Nessa, 77; and Farbin Towhid, the twin sister of Farhan.“It looks like two teenage sons entered into an agreement that they were going to commit suicide and that they were going to take their family members with them,” Allen Police Sgt. John Felty told local radio station KRLD.Farhan apparently wrote a suicide note in Google Docs and posted it to his Instagram, several news outlets reported. In it, he said he and his older brother—both former students at the University of Texas at Austin—suffered from severe depression.The note—which includes bizarre references to the TV show The Office—claimed that the brothers decided to kill the rest of the family because they believed any surviving relatives would be “miserable” if the brothers only took their own lives.Police said they believe the shootings happened Saturday and someone who saw the note contacted authorities to request a check on the family. There was no record of any previous disturbances at the home.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Queen 'told Meghan she did not have to give up acting or embrace royal duties' when she married Prince Harry

    The Duchess of Sussex was told by the Queen that she was not obliged to be a full-time member of the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry and was free to keep acting, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duchess revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a blockbuster interview last month that she was forced to give up her passport and driving licence when she joined the family in 2018, and that at times she felt suicidal and alone. But Andrew Morton, who wrote a leading biography of Princess Diana, told the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Duchess was not prevented from pursuing her career or a private life and said Her Majesty gave the Sussexes different routes to take within the family. “The Queen gave them [the Duke and Duchess] the opportunity to go wherever they pleased,” Mr Morton said. “They were given a degree of latitude. “They were told: ‘Here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’ "They did say to Meghan: ‘If you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her.”

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.