Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms
The Fulton County Sheriff confirmed that a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail early Monday morning.
The sheriff says a detainee at the jail stabbed a deputy multiple times.
The deputy was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and the sheriff says the deputy is in “good spirits.”
TRENDING STORIES:
“We woke up to a power outage”: Severe flooding, State of emergency in Chattooga, Floyd counties
Police investigating multiple car crash on I-75, one person dead
Georgia gas prices continue to fall, average for regular gas under $3.50
The detainee had a knife in his possession during the inmate intake process and charged at the deputy, stabbing him several times.
We’ll have LIVE updates on this developing story starting on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]
IN OTHER NEWS: