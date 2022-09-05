Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms

The Fulton County Sheriff confirmed that a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail early Monday morning.

The sheriff says a detainee at the jail stabbed a deputy multiple times.

The deputy was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and the sheriff says the deputy is in “good spirits.”

The detainee had a knife in his possession during the inmate intake process and charged at the deputy, stabbing him several times.

