Deputy stabbed while trying to serve arrest warrant in Cleveland County, officials say

A deputy with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has been stabbed while attempting to serve an arrest warrant, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:35 a.m. on the 100 block of Lot 7, Stillwater Road.

Deputies said they were at the home to serve an arrest warrant to James Daniel Bolin.

Upon arrival, deputies were told there were two children inside of the home with Bolin.

The children were not Bolin’s and were not being allowed to leave, authorities said.

Deputies said that as they attempted to negotiate with Bolin to safely release the children, he tried to deny deputies entry into the home.

Fearing for the safety of the children, deputies said they decided to enter the home.

ALSO READ: Woman charged with killing man in east Charlotte has lengthy record, documents show

Deputies said Lt. John Humphries was the first deputy to step through the door, and he was immediately attacked by Bolin with a large knife.

Humphries was stabbed twice before other deputies were able to take Bolin into custody. Humphries was taken to Atrium Health for treatment for his injuries before being released, according to authorities.

“It’s a sad day in Cleveland County when one of our own is viciously attacked with a knife. Deputies have interacted with the offender many times, but today he took it to the next level by stabbing Lt. John Humphries. By the grace of God, the knife did not hit any vital organs, or this incident could have easily turned out very differently. Unfortunately, violent attacks on law enforcement officers are up across the nation, but this type of conduct will not be tolerated in Cleveland County. We will work closely with the district attorney’s office to prosecute Mr. Bolin to the fullest extent of the law. The citizens of Cleveland County, along with myself, are tired of hearing about these kind of attacks, and it has to stop now,” Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said.

Bolin is facing charges of attempting first-degree murder, assault inflicting serious injury, and two counts of kidnapping.

He was taken to the Cleveland County Detention Center for processing, according to authorities.

(WATCH BELOW: 27-year-old woman charged with killing man in east Charlotte had lengthy record, documents say)