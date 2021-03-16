Deputy stopped driver before crash that killed mom and 3 kids

A deputy had stopped the driver, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter, not too long before the fiery crash.

Video Transcript

- A two-year-old, a five-year-old, a seven-month-old baby, their 28-year-old mother, all killed in this crash.

- The mother and the youngest child perished in the flames.

- That mother, identified by family as 28-year-old Porsche Branch, she was stopped at a red light here on FM 2920 near Gossling Road and Spring. Investigators say an intoxicated driver, Daniel Canada, caused the crash, accused of rear ending Branch's car, sending her to hit another, then her car went up in flames.

Today, we learned just before the crash, Canada had been pulled over for speeding, but he was let go. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Department, the deputy says he showed no signs of intoxication. Less than an hour later, this scene.

- This is a tragedy. It is a situation of again, a possible suspected impaired driver who basically snuffs a family out of existence.

- Canada now faces three counts of intoxication, manslaughter, another one will likely be added. I'm [INAUDIBLE], ABC 13, Eyewitness News.

