The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at around 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a white Honda Civic in the 13200 block of Kiowa Road.

When the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Kiowa Road, a subject, later identified as Joel Chavez, 32, of Apple Valley, exited the passenger seat and ran into the complex.

As the deputy pursued the suspect on foot through the complex, Chavez produced a semi-automatic handgun, hid behind a wall, and began shooting at the deputy, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputy returned fire as Chavez retreated behind the wall. The suspect dropped the handgun and was eventually taken into custody. Neither the deputy nor Chavez was injured.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and began conducting an investigation.

Chavez was booked on suspicion of attempted murder at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $1 million, sheriff’s officials stated.

Anyone with information on this case is asked by sheriff’s officials to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputy and suspect exchange gunfire in Apple Valley