Deputy, suspect hospitalized after confrontation at Victorville gym

A report of "terrorist threats" at a Victorville gym resulted in a confrontation between a sheriff’s deputy and suspect.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to In-Shape Family Fitness in the 14600 block of Valley Center Drive.

Details about the incident haven't been released by the sheriff's department, but the deputy and a suspect were both injured.

"A lethal force encounter took place," sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez stated.

The deputy and suspect were taken to hospitals. Witnesses told the Daily Press that the deputy and suspect were both airlifted from the nearby San Bernardino County Fairgrounds.

The deputy suffered "non-life threatening injuries" and the condition of the suspect is unknown, Rodriguez said.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal further details on the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

