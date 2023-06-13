Deputy suspended following sexual contact allegations

Jun. 13—A Lauderdale County sheriff's deputy has been suspended with pay after allegations of sexual contact were made against him.

In a press release, Sheriff Billy Sollie said Mississippi Bureau of Investigation notified him on Sunday they were investigating after the woman alleged "inappropriate sexual contact" between her and the deputy, who was not identified.

"I was briefed that they were contacted by a local hospital on behalf of a female alleging that inappropriate sexual contact had occurred between her and a male deputy this weekend," Sollie said in the prepared statement. "MBI is continuing the investigation and is in contact with the attorney general's office seeking input and direction.

MBI often takes over investigations into incidents where law enforcement is involved. The state law enforcement agency shares its findings with the state attorney general for potential prosecution.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Department of Public Safety, which MBI is under, confirmed via email the state law enforcement agency was investigating but declined to release further information citing the ongoing investigation.

"Due to this being an open and ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this time," Martin said.

Contact Thomas Howard on Twitter @tmhoward