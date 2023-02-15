Deputy terminated after domestic violence arrest, Richland County sheriff says

For the second day in a row, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy was arrested and lost his job.

Former deputy sheriff Kenneth P. Williams, 59, was arrested late Valentine’s Day on a second-degree domestic violence charge, Sheriff Leon Lott said in a Wednesday news release.

At about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Williams’ home, and the 13-year veteran of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was taken into custody, according to the release.

Information about why deputies were called to the home, or if anyone was injured, was not available.

Williams was officially “terminated” Wednesday, although he has not worked since going on medical leave in October 2022, the sheriff’s department said.

Williams was hired by the sheriff’s department in April of 2009, and the most recent rank he held was Master Deputy, according to the release.

Williams was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center, but is not listed on the jail’s inmate roster.

“Unfortunately when deputies make bad decisions there are consequences and they will be held accountable,” Lott said in the release. “I appreciate the prompt response of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office; criminal domestic violence will not be tolerated in the community or by deputies.”

On Tuesday, Lott said a 40-plus-year veteran of his department was out of work after being arrested.

Former deputy sheriff Grover Kelly, 68, was charged with DUI (less than .10, first offense) following a Monday night crash in the Blythewood area, according to the sheriff’s department.

Like Williams, Kelly was off duty when he was arrested, the sheriff’s department said. Kelly was driving his personal vehicle at the time of the collision, according to the sheriff’s department.

Kelly had been with the sheriff’s department since June 1976, and the most recent rank he held was deputy III in the warrant division, Lott said.