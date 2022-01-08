Deputy terminated and facing assault charge, Wake County sheriff’s office says

A Wake County Sheriff’s deputy has been terminated from his position and was arrested on Friday on an assault charge relating to an incident that took place in Durham earlier this year, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Jordan Christopher Maith, 25, faces a charge of assault by pointing a gun in connection with an incident that occurred in Durham in April, sheriff’s spokesperson Eric Curry said in a news release.

The charge is a class A1 misdemeanor under North Carolina law, which makes it illegal for a person to point a gun at someone else, “either in fun or otherwise, whether such gun or pistol be loaded or not loaded.”

Maith was arrested on Friday after an investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Internal Affairs Division, Curry said.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker opened the inquiry into the April incident, which led to Maith’s termination as a deputy.

He’s scheduled to appear in Wake County court on Monday.

The News & Observer has asked the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the incident Maith was involved in, and the sheriff’s office’s investigation into it.