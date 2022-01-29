Deputy transported to the hospital after shooting in Coachella

A deputy-involved shooting in Coachella resulted in a deputy being transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Friday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting occurred at the 51700 block of Cesar Chavez Street at around 6:30 p.m, said Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro. She said there is no further information currently available on the shooting.

COACHELLA: Deputy Involved Shooting • 51700 block of Cesar Chavez. Deputy injured and transported to local hospital for treatment. More information to follow. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) January 29, 2022

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Deputy sustains gunshot wound after shooting in Coachella