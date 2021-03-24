Deputy US Marshal shoots, kills man while attempting arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a deputy U.S. marshal shot and killed a fugitive during an attempted arrest on outstanding warrants, prompting a vigil by mourners at the scene.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a news release saying that officers with the Marshal Service's regional fugitive task force approached the man on Tuesday morning to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

The release said one of the officers shot him after perceiving “a lethal threat." Authorities say they found a gun where the shooting happened, at a gas station on the east side of the city.

Frankie Jennings, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement members were hurt.

The police department said none of its officers were involved in the attempted arrest but that its detectives are investigating what happened. Police media representatives didn't immediately respond to emails asking about the race of Jennings and the deputy marshal who shot him, and what charges were in the warrants against him.

Mourners later gathered at the scene for a candlelight vigil. News footage showed several dozen people attending. Mourners brought flowers and balloons, and noted that Jennings was shot on his birthday.

