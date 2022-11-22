Deputy, woman taken to hospital after high-speed pursuit through Clark Co.; Suspect at large

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that injured a deputy and led officials on a highspeed pursuit ending in a crash in Clark County.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, a Clark County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a car in the parking lot of the Relax Inn on West Main Street in Springfield, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

After learning the suspect had a warrant for his arrest the deputy attempted to pull him out of the vehicle. During the conflict, the suspect gained control of his car and fled the traffic stop, hitting the deputy. The deputy was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital for minor injuries to his arm.

The Sheriff’s Office tells us the suspect then led police on a pursuit through Clark County, which ended in a crash in the 4000 block of Storm Creek Road, north of Springfield.

The suspect fled the crash scene and ran into the nearby woods.

Crews found the suspect had a female passenger in the car with him, and she also had a warrant for her arrest. She was put into custody and then transported to Springfield Regional Hospital for minor injuries. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the passenger will be taken to the Clark County Jail for processing.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Bethal Township helped Clark County deputies search for the suspect.

The search was called off around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday after officials lost the suspect.

Further details have not been released at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.















