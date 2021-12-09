Deputy's canine catches Red Bluff burglary suspect

Dec. 9—A Red Bluff man suspected in a Shasta County burglary was nabbed by a deputy's canine on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Shasta County sheriff deputies ended up arresting Timothy M. Wagner, 35, of Red Bluff after they were dispatched to PAR Electric located, 4645 Locust Road, Anderson, around 2:26 a.m., for a report of a suspicious U-Haul rental truck seen inside the fenced property.

A deputy observed a 22-foot U-Haul box truck parked inside the fenced yard and observed the truck begin to drive away. Due to the very dense fog and the driver of the U-Haul turning off the lights as he drove away, the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

Additional deputies arrived on scene and began searching for the U-Haul truck, along with Anderson police and California Highway Patrol officers.

While deputies were in the area of Kimberly Road, they located the U-Haul traveling east at a high rate of speed just before it reportedly struck a PG&E power pole and continued on.

The pursuing deputy was not able to follow the U-Haul as the heavily damaged wooden power pole and wires were blocking the roadway.

Moments later, a citizen who resides on the 21000 block of Kimberly Road reported finding a U-Haul box truck parked in front of his residence with the engine running and unoccupied.

While investigating the abandoned U-Haul, deputies located a large amount of copper wire and miscellaneous power tools in the cargo box.

Shasta County Sheriff's Office canine "Garin," began tracking the scent of the suspects that had been driving the U-Haul truck.

Garin lead deputies for approximately a quarter mile down Kimberly Road to a large blackberry bush, where the canine reportedly located Wagner hiding inside the large thorn bush.

Wagner, who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, was taken into custody and refused to provide a statement, deputies said.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office believe one other suspect may have been involved in the incident, but was not located during the search.

Story continues

During the investigation, an employee of the business told deputies the suspects cut the lock to the entrance gate of the property, cut the locks to two large metal storage boxes and removed a large amount of copper wire and numerous power tools — all of which were allegedly located in the abandoned U-Haul truck on Kimberly Road. The stolen copper wire and tools were valued at approximately $16,000. The property was returned to the business and the U-Haul truck was towed from the scene. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic collision involving the power pole.

Wagner was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of two counts of burglary, grand theft of copper wire and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone who may have information concerning this incident are asked to call Shascom at (530) 245-6540.