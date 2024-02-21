Deputy's gun arrest the latest problem to plague Center Township Constable's Office

The Center Township Constable’s Office is embroiled in controversy once again after the arrest of an employee on gun-related charges this week.

Telesavalis Siggers, 41, was taken into custody Tuesday by Indianapolis police, who seized his Glock 22 handgun after an investigation revealed the deputy constable is prohibited from carrying a firearm because of two criminal convictions.

According to court records, police became aware of Siggers’ employment and past criminal offenses while reviewing a list of employees in Center Township last year during an unrelated case. A check of Siggers' criminal history revealed a domestic battery conviction in 2016 and a felony battery conviction in 2003. In the 2015 investigation, Siggers is accused of strangling his then-wife. IndyStar has requested the police reports in the 2003 case.

IndyStar has reached out to the Constable's Office and Center Township Trustee Office for comment. It's unclear how long Siggers has worked as a deputy constable.

Siggers’ arrest is the latest legal trouble to hit the Constable’s office. Last week, the office’s elected leader, Denise Hatch, was arrested on charges in two criminal cases out of Marion County for accusations she misused her authority.

More: The judge and constable disagreed. Then the constable arrested two township employees.

Police allege Hatch tried to meddle in an investigation involving one of her deputy constables, Craig Regans, last October during a traffic stop. An officer said they had stopped the deputy for expired plates and learned he had a gun in the car. Regans was prohibited from carrying a weapon because of a domestic battery conviction, police wrote in court records. As the officer interviewed him, police said Hatch arrived and tried opening the squad car’s doors with the policeman and Regans inside. Regans was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying a handgun, unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to wear a seatbelt and operating a vehicle with expired plates, according to online court records.

Hatch is also charged with theft after an investigation revealed she had taken broccoli from a Kroger in Indianapolis without paying for it. Store employees told police she tried to exchange rotting broccoli for a new bag and when they told her she needed a receipt, she told them she was a constable and would leave with her groceries.

Siggers’ arrest comes about a week after Hatch’s charges.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police in court records wrote Siggers is seen numerous times on body camera footage in the past year carrying a Glock handgun while working as a deputy constable – a job that entails serving summonses, warrants and eviction notices.

Tuesday, detectives surveilled Siggers on the east side of Indianapolis and wrote in an arrest report that they saw the outline of a handgun on his waistline, which turned out to be a loaded Glock 22. He was arrested and jailed in Marion County.

Siggers during interviews with police said he thought his previous charges would drop after being sworn in as a deputy constable, a piece of advice he learned from an “unknown attorney” at a bar.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

Center Township covers the heart of Marion County, with boundaries from the south side of 38th Street, east side of Belmont Avenue, the west side of Emerson Avenue and north side of Troy Avenue.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Deputy arrest the latest issue to hit Center Township Constable Office