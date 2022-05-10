Deputy's warrant check yields man's arrest for gun theft, drugs

May 9—A Cumberland County man spotted by a sheriff's deputy who had knowledge of an outstanding warrant for the man's arrest recovered a firearm and host of drugs last week.

James Lee Sherrill, 37, Lakeshire Dr., is charged with theft of property and possession of three counts of possession of different dosages of oxycodone, hydrocodone, Diazepam and marijuana, all with intent.

The arrested occurred in the parking lot of Vandever Corner Store off Vandever Rd. on May 4 shortly before 7 p.m. when Deputy Perrianna Evans — on routine patrol — recognized Sherill's Chevrolet in the parking lot.

A check on the vehicle's license plate revealed that a theft of property warrant was outstandingm and the resulting encounter with Sherrill yielded a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun that had been reported stolen.

Also found was a backpack that contained the contraband.

Sherrill was placed under $285,000 bond and awaits a hearing in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com