Derailed train spills over 1,009 gallons of fuel

Feb. 10—CLINTON — No one was injured when a train derailed Friday in the Union Pacific rail yard at South 23rd Street and Liberty Avenue, spilling 1,000 to 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel.

According to a release from the City of Clinton, the train was in the rail yard and headed west when it derailed. Though the engine stayed upright, one of the rails broke as a result of the derailment and punctured one of the engine's fuel tanks.

The fuel that subsequently leaked onto the ground was contained to the area, the release states, and the west end of the rail yard was shut down while the Iowa DNR was contacted and the Union Pacific Railroad's hazmat team responded for cleanup.

The Clinton Fire Department, under the command of Battalion Chief Frederick Roling, had also responded to the scene at which they spent approximately an hour. The Clinton Police Department responded as well.