Deranged man beats and repeatedly stabs victim in random Sunset Park street attack

A deranged man in Brooklyn beat his victim in the face with a metal object and then stabbed him repeatedly in an unprovoked street attack, police said Saturday.

The suspect approached the man on Nov. 1 at 55th and 7th Ave in Sunset Park just before 3 p.m. and stared at him, prompting the victim to ask if needed help, police said.

The simple gesture sparked the brutal attack in which the assailant hit the victim in the face with a piece of metal and then stabbing him multiple times in the arm, back and hip, police said.

The angry stranger left the wounded man in the intersection and took off on foot, cops said.

Medics rushed the man to NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn where he recovered.

Police released surveillance photos of the assailant Saturday in hopes someone may recognize him and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.