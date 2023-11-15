Derby fire deaths: Killer Paul Mosley can be released from prison

Paul Mosley was jailed along with Mick and Mairead Philpott for the manslaughter of six children

A man convicted of killing six children in a deliberate fire can be released from prison following a parole hearing.

Paul Mosley was jailed along with Mick and Mairead Philpott for his part in the manslaughter of six children in a house fire in Derby in 2012.

He was released in May 2021 after serving half of his sentence, but was returned to prison in 2022 after breaching the terms of his parole.

The Parole Board has confirmed the decision on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Paul Mosley following an oral hearing.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

The six children all died as a result of the fire in Victory Road, Derby, in 2012

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and the impact the crime has had on the victims."

The parole hearing took place on 24 October.

Mosley was sentenced to 17 years in prison after a trial heard how he helped the Philpotts start the fire at their home in Victory Road.

The couple's children Jade, 10, and brothers John, nine, Jack, seven, Jesse, six, and Jayden, five, died on the morning of the blaze on 11 May 2012.

Dwayne, who was 13, died in hospital three days later.

Mosley and the Philpotts were jailed in 2013.

Mairead Philpott was sentenced to 17 years in prison and was released on licence in 2020.

Mick Philpott was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 15 years.

