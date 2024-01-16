Derby: Large building fire 'started by person seeking shelter'

A large fire at a 19th Century building in Derby was started by a person who had gained entry to seek shelter, an investigation has found.

Crews were called to the fire on the corner of Melbourne Street and Osmaston Road just after 13:10 GMT on Friday.

A police and fire investigation has found the blaze, which severely damaged the disused Grade II listed property, began in a first-floor fireplace.

Due to the chimney flue being blocked, the fire spread to the roof.

A large plume of smoke was visible over the southern part of the city and much of the building's roof was destroyed.

Crews left the scene at about 20:30 later that day.

Station manager Barclay Masterson, who led the fire investigation, said: "Smoke, heat and embers that would normally have exited the property through the chimney, built up in the roof space causing the fire that ignited the timbers of the building. This caused extensive damage to the property.

"This fire demonstrates why it is important to ensure chimneys are swept, maintained and free of blockages. With the colder weather upon us, I would like to remind everyone to ensure they have had their chimney swept before lighting a fire in their own home."

