Derby: Man charged after pedestrian hit by car dies

A driver has been charged after a man was killed when he was struck by at least one vehicle, police have said.

Grant Sturgess was hit while walking near Pentagon Island, in Derby, on the evening of 12 November.

The 31-year-old died at the scene, near the entrance to Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

Fation Koldashi, 30, of Dorset Street, Derby, has been charged with causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He was also charged with failing to report a collision and causing death while driving while un-licensed.

Derbyshire Police said Mr Koldashi was remanded to prison when he appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday, and is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 18 December.

Mr Sturgess' mother Tracey said her son was "a loving, and a proud daddy", who lived life to the full.

She said: "He would do anything for anyone and as a family we will miss him so much. Our lives are broken."

A 17-year-old male arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on bail.

