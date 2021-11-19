Derby man, a registered sex offender, gets life in prison in child sex crime case

A 34-year-old Derby man, who is a registered sex offender, will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced on charges related to sex crimes against two children, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said Friday.

Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced Clinton Decaire on Friday to prison without the possibility of parole for 272 years, the DA’s office said. He was sentenced to eight life sentences, with five running consecutively.

The crimes started in Derby in 2019 and involved two girls who were 6 and 8 at the time. The 6-year-old girl reported the assaults to her mother, who then went to the police.

In September, a jury found Decaire guilty of multiple counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Decaire was convicted in 2005 in a rape case involving a 13-year-old child, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. He’s been registered as a sex offender since 2006.