Derby: Motorists soon to be banned from busy street to protect children

Motorists will not be able to use part of Reginald Road at certain times of the day

Motorists are soon to be banned from using a busy street where two schools are located during peak times so children and parents can get to school safer.

The ban comes after a "number of incidents" on Reginald Road in Derby, where there is often traffic.

People will not be able to use the road between 8:30 and 9:15 and then at 14:30 and 13:30 during school term times.

New rules come into force from Monday January 22.

Derby City Council says St James' Junior School and Rosehill Infant and Nursery School, on Reginald Street, will soon join a list of schools on its School Safe Haven Zone programme which was introduced in 2022.

Anyone caught breaching the restrictions could be fined up to £70, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.

During a site visit, council officers saw vehicles dangerously mounting pavements and reversing into footways - enabling the council to take further action.

The new rules will come into force for initially 18 months as an experimental solution to the problems as part of Government funding of £776,000 to deliver active travel measures across the city.

A decision will be made whether the scheme will become permanent depending on its success and community feedback.

A spokesperson for Derby City Council said: "Both schools are accessed from Reginald Street and have similar morning and afternoon drop off and pick up times. This causes a high volume of traffic on Reginald Street during these periods.

"The level of on-street parking and vehicle manoeuvres on Reginald Street created by the school run results in visibility issues for cyclists and pedestrians, especially unaccompanied pupils.

"The volume of traffic and the limited space results in poor and inconsiderate parking that creates safety issues for pedestrians and access difficulties for residents."

Residents and businesses who have vehicles registered to an address within the "school safe haven zone" can apply for an exemption.

Exemptions will also be available for blue badge holders.

