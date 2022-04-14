Derby And Shelton See An Increase In Coronavirus Cases

DERBY & SHELTON, CT — More than 50 out of 169 Connecticut towns are now in the state’s highest alert level for coronavirus infections.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said Thursday that the BA.2 coronavirus variant is spreading faster than the original omicron variant.

Derby had 7.5 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 4.50 percent between March 27 and April 9, according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 0 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.

Shelton had 16.5 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 6.90 percent between March 27 and April 9, according to the state health officials. The city had 11.3 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.



It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Derby recorded 10 new coronavirus cases between April 8-14, according to DPH’s preliminary data, while Shelton recorded 50 new cases during the same period.





This article originally appeared on the Shelton-Derby Patch