Derbymancharged with distributing meth, U.S. attorney says

Jul. 19—The U.S. attorney's office said the FBI's Transnational Organized Crime Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine from Messam on May 10. It said laboratory analysis of the methamphetamine determined that it was 100 percent pure.

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. attorney's office said, Messam fled from law enforcement officers who attempted to stop his car in North Haven. It said he was located and arrested at a rental car agency on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington.

At the time of his arrest, the U.S. attorney's office said, Messam possessed approximately $7,200 in cash. It said he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria E. Garcia in New Haven and was ordered detained, adding he would face a minimum of 10 years or a maximum of life in prison if convicted of the charge.

—

DEEP reminds CT swimmers, boaters of dangers of high water levels

—

Florida license law may widen gap between red and blue states