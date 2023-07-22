Derbyshire: Cost-cutting recycling centre changes planned

The amount of waste processed by recycling sites in Derbyshire increased by a third between 2018 and 2022

Charges for non-residents and reduced opening times are among a series of cost-cutting changes being considered for recycling centres in Derbyshire.

The county council said the amount of waste processed at its nine recycling sites had increased by a third in recent years.

The potential changes are due to be discussed by councillors next week.

A public consultation would be needed for some of the measures - such as charges for tyre and asbestos disposal.

Derbyshire County Council has household waste and recycling centres in Ashbourne, Bolsover, Buxton, Chesterfield, Glossop, Ilkeston, Loscoe, Newhall and Darley Dale.

In total they process 85,000 tonnes of waste and recycling each year.

The council said it could save £230,000 by limiting free access to its recycling centres to Derbyshire residents only.

This would be controlled by the installation of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said residents from other counties would be charged to use them.

Other cost-cutting measures included charging for asbestos and tyres disposal.

The council said it was not required to collect these materials and it was something most neighbouring authorities either did not do or charged for.

Councillors were due to discuss the potential changes at a meeting next week

Opening days and times could also change with plans to close sites during typically less busy times.

The council would also look to adopt new government policies on DIY waste.

These allow residents to dispose of a limited amount of their own construction waste while making improvements to their home.

Trade waste is currently not accepted at any of the council's recycling sites but there were plans for this to change.

Under the proposed new rules, traders would be able to dispose of commercial waste at a limited number of the recycling centres for a fee.

This would require weighbridges to be installed at up to three of the county's tips.

Traders would be charged based on the volume of material they were disposing.

