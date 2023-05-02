Derbyshire tree project sees new push for more planting

Woodland mitigates climate change and creates habitats for wildlife

Residents, landowners and volunteers in Derbyshire are being urged to join a new push to get more trees planted across the county.

The Million Trees project aims to hit its target of new plantings by 2030.

Any new trees established since June 2021 can be added to an online map, with more than 61,000 recorded so far.

The county council said the project would help mitigate climate change, create habitats for wildlife and enhance the environment for residents.

Landowners interested in taking part are being offered advice and support, while volunteers are being encouraged to sign up to help.

Local businesses and organisations can also get involved by sponsoring or contributing trees, planting on their property, staff volunteering and events, the council said.

A recent initiative saw Pinxton Parish Council and St Helens Church in Pinxton plant 70 fruit trees on parish council-owned land off Church Street West.

This scheme was also part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

Funding to supply and maintain trees for the Pinxton project was secured through the Forestry Commission's Local Authority Treescapes Fund as part of the Million Trees campaign.

