Deregulating the rental market saved Finland – and offers a blueprint for Britain

1
Melissa Lawford
·6 min read
Helsinki
Helsinki

With interest rates rising and landlords selling up in droves, Britain is facing a deepening rental crisis.

Prices of renting across the country are rapidly rising as the supply of properties shrinks and the cost of maintaining a let climbs.

The crisis has prompted some politicians to opt for rent controls – Nicola Sturgeon announced a temporary ban on rent rises on existing lets in Scotland in September and the Scottish Government plans to introduce a 3pc cap on rent rises from April.

The Welsh Government has committed to exploring rent controls and London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for powers to be able to set caps in the capital.

When Finland faced a similar rental supply crunch in the 1990s, policymakers did not introduce more regulation.

Instead, they scrapped it altogether in a move that has been hailed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as a housing policy success story.

The experience of Finland’s rental experiment offers lessons for policymakers in Britain as they confront the same problem – and suggests that the current approach being championed by Sturgeon and Khan may be the wrong solution.

Finland was historically a country of rent controls. Waves of restrictions were imposed, first after Finland gained independence from Russia in 1917, then during World War II, and then again during the 1960s, says Harri Hiltunen, chief executive of Kiinteistöliitto, the real estate association of Finland, and a former government housing adviser.

Every aspect of the private rental sector was controlled by the Government and there were strict rules to limit evictions.

By the 1990s, rental supply was crumbling. Even in Helsinki – where higher prices meant landlords arguably had the most incentive to stay in the market – the number of rental properties fell by 11pc between 1975 and 1985, according to Census and Statistics Finland.

As supply declined, the rent controls also effectively stopped working.

“We had a black market,” says Hiltunen. “Landlords were asking for rents that were far higher than the regulations, and people were paying them.”

Because these rents were illegal, landlords simply did not declare them to the tax office, he adds.

A secondary market also sprang up, whereby companies would lease buildings from landlords and then sublet properties to their employees, says Hiltunen. “That was another way to bypass the regulation.”

Landlords who obeyed the rules were often unable to raise rents enough to pay for maintenance, Hiltunen adds, prompting more and more to sell up.

Then in the 1990s, Finland was hit by an economic crisis after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“A lot of Finnish construction companies had built dwellings that they were not able to sell,” says Hiltunen.

In response, the Finnish Government lifted rent controls for new contracts in 1993 and then for all existing contracts in 1995.

Once the restrictions were lifted, rental supply bounced almost immediately. Between 1990 and 2000 the number of rental properties in Finland jumped by 45pc, according to Statistics Finland.

Economists now view the country as having one of the most liberal rental markets in the world.

As in the UK, Finland’s private rental sector is made up primarily of individual, small-scale buy-to-let investors, says Hiltunen.

“They see the rental market as a good way to invest their money, with a steady cash flow. Many people invest for their children.”

The black market has disappeared and the vibrant market forced investors to improve their offerings.

“Landlords and rental housing companies had to develop loyalty programmes so that their tenants would stay,” says Hiltunen. “They had to upgrade their services because there was competition.”

Nearly 30 years on, the legacy still stands. Rental markets in cities in Finland – most notably Helsinki – are tight, but the wider national market is stable, says Hiltunen.

In Britain, the rise of the buy-to-let sector over the last 25 years has helped to drive up house prices and inadvertently locked many first-time buyers out of the housing market. 

Since banks launched buy-to-let mortgages in 1996, the number of households living in the private rented sector has more than doubled from two million to 4.6 million. Last year, housing affordability hit its worst level on record.

Logic would suggest that encouraging more landlords to invest in buy-to-let will make the house price squeeze worse and further reduce the number of first-time buyers who could afford to purchase.

But in Finland, the jump in rental supply did not have a negative impact on the wider housing market, says Hiltunen.

The share of households in the private rented sector jumped from 13pc to 16pc in the 10 years after rent controls were scrapped, according to a 2012 report by the University of Cambridge. But after that, the share stabilised. The rental sector did not continue to expand.

In England, by contrast, the share is only increasing. In the 1990s, 9pc of households in England lived in private rented homes. By 2022, the share was 19pc, according to the English Housing Survey. This is because soaring house prices mean renters are increasingly locked out of the housing ladder.

“House price growth in Finland has been moderate. It had a pandemic surge but it was not on the scale of Sweden or the UK,” says Daniel Kral, of Oxford Economics.

A Finnish house building boom has been key. Between 1996 and 2022, Finland has roughly doubled its housing output. The number of completed dwellings has surged from 21,000 to 41,000 a year, according to data from Statistics Finland.

In some areas, there is an oversupply, says Hiltunen. Some landlords who have leases that state they will raise rents each year in line with inflation have found they are unable to because supply outweighs demand, he adds.

The picture is different in Finland’s largest cities. Tenants in Helsinki are grappling with fierce rent growth. But here, the strain is largely due to demographic shifts.

“It is mostly because the size of Finnish households has been decreasing, which means the demand for one and two-bedroom flats has gone up,” says Hiltunen. Supply has not yet kept up.

Outside city centres, rent growth is slow, he adds.

The contrast to Britain is stark. Here, tenants across the country are forced to bid competitively on properties. In many cases even large rises in rents are not enough for landlords to cover their costs as mortgage rates soar, pushing many to sell up and quit the sector.

Politicians desperately need to find a solution to ease the burden on tenants, who are also grappling with huge jumps in energy bills and food prices.

The Finnish experience suggests that deregulation may be key to solving the crisis, with economists warning that rent controls are counterproductive.

“The problem with rent controls is that if you arbitrarily set prices then you run into shortages,” says Kral.

“The lesson is to expand supply. Rent controls have unintended consequences.”

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Project Fear’ authors discussed when to ‘deploy’ new Covid variant

    Matt Hancock wanted to “deploy” a new Covid variant to “frighten the pants off” the public and ensure they complied with lockdown, leaked messages seen by The Telegraph have revealed.

  • France warns ‘narco-tourists’ after tonnes of ‘fatal’ cocaine wash ashore

    French authorities warned of “narco-tourism” on northern Channel beaches on Friday after news of more than two tonnes of cocaine washing ashore drew dozens of beachcombers, some equipped with quad bikes.

  • Matt Hancock wanted to ‘frighten the pants’ off public with new Covid strain, leak shows

    Matt Hancock told aides he wanted to “frighten the pants off everyone” to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions, leaked messages reveal. The latest set of WhatsApp exchanges show the former health secretary and others discussing how to "deploy" an announcement about the variant to scare the public into changing their behaviour.The conversation, on 13 December, came amid concerns about the rapid spread of Covid in south-east England. On 14 December, Mr Hancock announced that a new variant had been identified in the UK.

  • SNP candidate backs Alex Salmond over refusal of Stone of Destiny for King's Coronation

    A candidate to become the next SNP leader has backed Alex Salmond’s plan for Scotland to refuse to hand over the Stone of Scone for the coronation of King Charles.

  • Enrique Llopis: Spanish hurdler suffers serious-looking injury after freak accident

    Spanish sprint hurdler Enrique Llopis was carried off the track at the European indoor athletics championships after crashing into the floor and suffering a sickening blow to the head.

  • Controversial Lithium Mine Moves Forward in Nevada

    Construction began this week on a controversial lithium mine in Nevada after a federal appeals court denied an 11th-hour attempt to halt the project. In a decision issued Wednesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court denied an appeal filed Monday by Western Watersheds Project, longtime opponents of the mine, that would have temporarily halted construction on the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada. In a press release, the project’s owner, Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp, announced that it officially broke ground on Wednesday.

  • OTR: Are Fox News stars in danger of losing their jobs?

    Rupert Murdoch acknowledged in a deposition that hosts, such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, endorsed Donald Trump's lies about a stolen election.

  • How police used fake cocaine to bust a drug ring

    STORY: This is the moment Australian authorities dropped 1.2 metric tons of fake cocaine 40 miles off the coast of Perth.This scene, at the end of December, was a key part of a joint U.S-Australian law enforcement operation that's seized nearly $700 million worth of cocaine, linked to a Mexican cartel, and resulted in the arrest of 12 suspects.On Saturday (March 4), Western Australia police commissioner Col Blanch released details about 'Operation Beech'."...we got some information from the Drug Enforcement Administration out of the Sydney office that approximately 2.4 tonnes of cocaine was going to make its way to Australia to be distributed throughout our country. The Drug Enforcement Administration sought the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard and just off the coast of Ecuador they took out packages equalling nearly 3 tonnes containing cocaine. We've used the quantity 2.4 because that's our estimate of the actual cocaine once you take the packaging away."That cocaine was equivalent to roughly half Australia' estimated annual consumption."Over a number of weeks, our officers from the Transnational Serious and Organised Crime squad and other officers assisted to reconstruct those identical packages and drop 1.2 tonnes of those drugs into the ocean, 40 miles off the coast."Three suspected members of the "Australian arm of a drug syndicate" were arrested on December 30 with the fake cocaine.They had allegedly made three trips through rough seas to collect the packages.A further nine arrests have been made and a large quantity of cash seized.A 39-year-old male U.S. citizen was among the 12 charged, police said.Blanch said the operation sends a message to international traffickers that "your deadly drugs are not welcome here".

  • Darvin Ham has poignant words about Lakers’ focus following Friday’s loss

    Lakers head coach Darvin Ham went off after their indolent loss to the Timberwolves and reminded his players that they have to be locked in.

  • 6 breathtaking homes in the mountains

    It doesn’t hurt to look!

  • Drug dealer caught with £55k cocaine haul avoids prison after blaming her partner

    Aaliyah Makanda was the 'custodian' of a huge drugs haul at her home in Birmingham, which she blamed her then boyfriend for bringing in.

  • Carnival Cruise Line (Finally) Brings Back a Fan-Favorite Activity

    Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Cruise Lines both followed roughly the same path during the period when the cruise industry returned after its 15-month covid shutdown. Both cruise lines, however, have followed very different paths when it came to restoring onboard activities. Royal Caribbean, for example, was slow to bring back its adult game show "Crazy Quest," and Carnival had staffing problems that caused it to cancel certain events as well as close some venues at least partially.

  • In Turkey's quake-devasted city of Antakya, an antiques seller is determined to stay put

    ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -From an old black cassette player, Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" rings out through a damaged neighbourhood of the ancient Turkish city of Antakya, where few residents remain since a devastating earthquake left it in ruins nearly a month ago. Almost all of the city's shops were closed and rows of buildings lay in heaps of rubble, but Mehmet Serkan Sincan, an antique trader who decided to stay put, laid out his wares on the street and played music for passersby - just as he did before the quake struck. Close by was a mosaic portrait of Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, old magazines and several Turkish flags.

  • Too Many Studies on Teen Social Media Use Only Look at White Kids

    Most research on teen social media use has been conducted on white teens and college students. As a result, it is unclear to what extent overlooked populations such as racial and ethnic minorities, sexual and gender minorities and other vulnerable adolescent populations may be using social media in different ways.

  • Lockdown sceptics like me were demonised – but we were right

    It almost seems as if we dreamt it. So surreal was that period, so dementedly bonkers in many ways, so full of strange unease, so randomly cruel, so wrong. Desperately wrong. I felt it at the time, and I was attacked for saying so. I nearly lost my mind as I absorbed the pain of all the devastated people who wrote to me. (I remember shouting down the phone at a GP practice manager in the West Country on behalf of an elderly reader who had been stuck in her house alone for almost a year and was d

  • What is Silvergate Capital, and why does it matter?

    Silvergate Capital has been making headlines as the news of the delay in filing its annual report reverberated around the crypto industry and crypto prices dropped.

  • Here's Why ATMs Are Becoming Harder to Find

    It would appear that the days of crisp dollar bills and shiny pennies are falling behind us. The number of ATMs in the U.S. is reportedly on the decline as we move to a society hellbent on credit cards, mobile payments, and tap-to-pay.

  • US to announce $400 million military aid package for Ukraine

    The United States is set to announce another $400 million security assistance package for Ukraine, CNN reported on March 3, citing two U.S. officials.

  • ESPN insider believes Adam Thielen could play elsewhere in 2023

    The NFL Scouting Combine isn't just for prospects, it's also where we get news on what teams will do come free agency

  • Headed to the In-Laws’ for Easter Brunch? Take One of These Gifts and Thank Us Later

    From preparing Easter baskets to making brunch for all, hosting for Easter is no easy feat. Show your appreciation with these thoughtful Easter gifts for hosts. From preparing a delicious meal to making sure the Easter baskets for kids are filled with the best Easter candy, planning and hosting Easter brunch is no easy feat, especially when the Easter bunny isn’t around to help.