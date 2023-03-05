Deregulating the rental market saved Finland – and offers a blueprint for Britain

Helsinki

With interest rates rising and landlords selling up in droves, Britain is facing a deepening rental crisis.

Prices of renting across the country are rapidly rising as the supply of properties shrinks and the cost of maintaining a let climbs.

The crisis has prompted some politicians to opt for rent controls – Nicola Sturgeon announced a temporary ban on rent rises on existing lets in Scotland in September and the Scottish Government plans to introduce a 3pc cap on rent rises from April.

The Welsh Government has committed to exploring rent controls and London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for powers to be able to set caps in the capital.

When Finland faced a similar rental supply crunch in the 1990s, policymakers did not introduce more regulation.

Instead, they scrapped it altogether in a move that has been hailed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as a housing policy success story.

The experience of Finland’s rental experiment offers lessons for policymakers in Britain as they confront the same problem – and suggests that the current approach being championed by Sturgeon and Khan may be the wrong solution.

Finland was historically a country of rent controls. Waves of restrictions were imposed, first after Finland gained independence from Russia in 1917, then during World War II, and then again during the 1960s, says Harri Hiltunen, chief executive of Kiinteistöliitto, the real estate association of Finland, and a former government housing adviser.

Every aspect of the private rental sector was controlled by the Government and there were strict rules to limit evictions.

By the 1990s, rental supply was crumbling. Even in Helsinki – where higher prices meant landlords arguably had the most incentive to stay in the market – the number of rental properties fell by 11pc between 1975 and 1985, according to Census and Statistics Finland.

As supply declined, the rent controls also effectively stopped working.

“We had a black market,” says Hiltunen. “Landlords were asking for rents that were far higher than the regulations, and people were paying them.”

Because these rents were illegal, landlords simply did not declare them to the tax office, he adds.

A secondary market also sprang up, whereby companies would lease buildings from landlords and then sublet properties to their employees, says Hiltunen. “That was another way to bypass the regulation.”

Landlords who obeyed the rules were often unable to raise rents enough to pay for maintenance, Hiltunen adds, prompting more and more to sell up.

Then in the 1990s, Finland was hit by an economic crisis after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“A lot of Finnish construction companies had built dwellings that they were not able to sell,” says Hiltunen.

In response, the Finnish Government lifted rent controls for new contracts in 1993 and then for all existing contracts in 1995.

Once the restrictions were lifted, rental supply bounced almost immediately. Between 1990 and 2000 the number of rental properties in Finland jumped by 45pc, according to Statistics Finland.

Economists now view the country as having one of the most liberal rental markets in the world.

As in the UK, Finland’s private rental sector is made up primarily of individual, small-scale buy-to-let investors, says Hiltunen.

“They see the rental market as a good way to invest their money, with a steady cash flow. Many people invest for their children.”

The black market has disappeared and the vibrant market forced investors to improve their offerings.

“Landlords and rental housing companies had to develop loyalty programmes so that their tenants would stay,” says Hiltunen. “They had to upgrade their services because there was competition.”

Nearly 30 years on, the legacy still stands. Rental markets in cities in Finland – most notably Helsinki – are tight, but the wider national market is stable, says Hiltunen.

In Britain, the rise of the buy-to-let sector over the last 25 years has helped to drive up house prices and inadvertently locked many first-time buyers out of the housing market.

Since banks launched buy-to-let mortgages in 1996, the number of households living in the private rented sector has more than doubled from two million to 4.6 million. Last year, housing affordability hit its worst level on record.

Logic would suggest that encouraging more landlords to invest in buy-to-let will make the house price squeeze worse and further reduce the number of first-time buyers who could afford to purchase.

But in Finland, the jump in rental supply did not have a negative impact on the wider housing market, says Hiltunen.

The share of households in the private rented sector jumped from 13pc to 16pc in the 10 years after rent controls were scrapped, according to a 2012 report by the University of Cambridge. But after that, the share stabilised. The rental sector did not continue to expand.

In England, by contrast, the share is only increasing. In the 1990s, 9pc of households in England lived in private rented homes. By 2022, the share was 19pc, according to the English Housing Survey. This is because soaring house prices mean renters are increasingly locked out of the housing ladder.

“House price growth in Finland has been moderate. It had a pandemic surge but it was not on the scale of Sweden or the UK,” says Daniel Kral, of Oxford Economics.

A Finnish house building boom has been key. Between 1996 and 2022, Finland has roughly doubled its housing output. The number of completed dwellings has surged from 21,000 to 41,000 a year, according to data from Statistics Finland.

In some areas, there is an oversupply, says Hiltunen. Some landlords who have leases that state they will raise rents each year in line with inflation have found they are unable to because supply outweighs demand, he adds.

The picture is different in Finland’s largest cities. Tenants in Helsinki are grappling with fierce rent growth. But here, the strain is largely due to demographic shifts.

“It is mostly because the size of Finnish households has been decreasing, which means the demand for one and two-bedroom flats has gone up,” says Hiltunen. Supply has not yet kept up.

Outside city centres, rent growth is slow, he adds.

The contrast to Britain is stark. Here, tenants across the country are forced to bid competitively on properties. In many cases even large rises in rents are not enough for landlords to cover their costs as mortgage rates soar, pushing many to sell up and quit the sector.

Politicians desperately need to find a solution to ease the burden on tenants, who are also grappling with huge jumps in energy bills and food prices.

The Finnish experience suggests that deregulation may be key to solving the crisis, with economists warning that rent controls are counterproductive.

“The problem with rent controls is that if you arbitrarily set prices then you run into shortages,” says Kral.

“The lesson is to expand supply. Rent controls have unintended consequences.”