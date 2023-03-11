Derek Carr signs with the New Orleans Saints and sends a message to the Raiders

Derek Carr is officially the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback.

That brings an end to Carr’s time with the Raiders, after he was with the franchise for nine seasons.

Carr was introduced to the New Orleans media Saturday afternoon and thanked people such as Drew Brees, Peyton and Archie Manning, but he took time to shout out others, including people associated with his now former team.

“Thank you to the Raiders. Oakland, Las Vegas,” Carr said. “I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t say thank you to them. I had nine great years there. A lot of great memories. A lot of hard times, a lot of fun times. A lot of kids since then, in those days.

“Mr. Davis and the Raiders organization, thank you. I wouldn’t be here without them, and wouldn’t be here if you didn’t pick me in that spot.”

Carr reunites with Dennis Allen, who was the Raiders head coach in 2014. The Raiders selected Carr in the second round of the NFL draft out of Fresno State.

Carr went on to break many of the team’s franchise passing records, including yards and touchdowns.

The Raiders decided to bench Carr for the final two games of the 2022 NFL season because of the guaranteed contract that would’ve kicked in if he got injured.

Even Carr poked fun at the benching after he was asked, “How many games have you missed? Three?” — to which he replied, “Two this year.”

Carr said he was open to the trade to the Saints, but it was only New Orleans who was only given permission to speak to him, in hopes of finding his next destination.

“I was very willing to accept a trade,” Carr said. “As much as I love and respect the guys, (Raiders general manager) Dave (Ziegler) and (head coach) Josh (McDaniels) over at the Raiders, how can I make that decision when it’s the only time in my career that I could possibly be free. I can’t possibly make that decision without talking to other people, but I almost made the decision.

“I felt so much love here, I still almost did it. I wasn’t closed off to it at all, which is shocking to some people. I wasn’t closed off. I was willing to work, but I was able to talk to the Saints, but it worked out.”