Derek Chauvin 'absolutely' violated policy, Minneapolis police chief testifies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Janelle Griffith
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Last June, nearly a month after the death of George Floyd, the chief of the Minneapolis Police Department issued a blistering statement about the officers involved in Floyd's arrest.

Chief Medaria Arradondo, the first Black person to hold the position, described Floyd's death as "tragic" and said it "was not due to a lack of training."

"This was murder — it wasn't a lack of training," Arradondo said, adding that that was why he "took swift action" and fired the four officers involved in the incident a day after Floyd's death.

"The officers knew what was happening — one intentionally caused it, and the others failed to prevent it," Arradondo said in June.

On Monday — this time from the witness stand — Arradondo again rebuked Derek Chauvin, the former officer who prosecutors said knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. It marked a rare instance of a police chief's testifying against a police officer. (Arradondo also testified in the trial of Mohamed Noor, a former police officer who was convicted of killing Justine Damond in 2017.)

Chauvin is on trial on charges of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers who responded to the scene and were fired — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. They are scheduled to stand trial in August.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked Arradondo whether he had a belief about when Chauvin's restraint of Floyd, including kneeling on his neck, should have ended.

"Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped," Arradondo responded.

"There's an initial reasonableness in trying to just get him under control in the first few seconds," Arradondo said. "But once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy. It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or values."

The prosecution has said Floyd died from Chauvin's kneeling on his neck. The defense has said Floyd's death was caused by an overdose, underlying health conditions and adrenaline.

During his testimony, Arradondo explained departmental policy on when force and de-escalation tactics are necessary. He said Chauvin failed to follow policies on de-escalation, use of force and the duty to render aid to people who need it when he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes. Floyd, who was Black, was recorded in a widely seen bystander video repeatedly telling Chauvin, who is white, that he could not breathe.

"We have a duty of care, and so when someone's in our custody, regardless of if they are a suspect, we have an obligation to make sure that we provide for their care," Arradondo said.

Prosecutors have said that when Chauvin restrained Floyd, he violated a number of departmental policies that he had been trained in.

Police were called to Cup Foods, a convenience store, on May 25 after a cashier suspected that Floyd had used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Arradondo said Monday that the offense Floyd was alleged to have committed would not typically result in someone's being taken into custody. Arrests, he said, are typically reserved for violent crimes. The statement called into question the officers' use of force. Police body camera video played in court last week showed that Lane initially approached Floyd with his gun drawn.

Arradondo was asked whether Exhibit 17 — a photo from the bystander video that shows Chauvin looking up at bystanders while he knelt on a seemingly anguished Floyd — was within police departmental policy 5-300, authorizing the use of reasonable force, and whether Chauvin had used an authorized neck restraint.

"A conscious neck restraint by policy mentions light to moderate pressure," he said. "When I look at Exhibit 17, and when I look at the facial expression of Mr. Floyd, that does not appear in any way, shape or form that that is light to moderate pressure."

Arradondo's testimony was followed by that of 5th Precinct Inspector Katie Blackwell. At the time of Floyd's death, Blackwell was the commander of the training division.

Blackwell was shown the same photo from bystander video that depicts Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd's neck. She, too, said that the restraint, as depicted, violated departmental policies and that neck restraints were not taught.

"I don't know what kind of improvised position that is," Blackwell testified. "So that's not what we train."

Blackwell testified that she has known Chauvin for about 20 years.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement last week forecast Arradondo's and Blackwell's testimony.

"He will not mince any words," Blackwell had said of Arradondo. "He is very clear. He'd be very decisive that this was excessive force."

Blackwell said Arradondo would testify that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with the police department's training and policies.

Under cross-examination, Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, asked Arradondo when was the last time he had arrested a suspect. Arradondo said it had been "many years."

Nelson also revisited a claim he made in his opening statement that the crowd of bystanders who observed Floyd's arrest — some of whom cursed at the officers and many of whom shouted at Chauvin to get off Floyd — had hampered Chauvin's ability to render aid.

Arradondo agreed with Nelson that force is sometimes necessary. He told Schleicher that training has vastly improved since he joined the force more than 30 years ago.

In his statement in June, Arradondo said one of the officers on the scene told Chauvin that Floyd should be put in a recovery position, meaning turned on his side.

Arradondo and Blackwell testified Monday that it is important not to keep handcuffed people on their stomachs for long, because the prone position can make it difficult to breathe.

Arradondo testified that he learned of the incident about 9 p.m. May 25 from a deputy chief before Floyd had been pronounced dead. After he learned that Floyd had died, he went to his office at City Hall, where he viewed the city-operated street camera, which did not have audio and was farther away. He said he could see only the backs of the officers, so he did not gauge what had occurred.

Not long after that, he said, he learned about the bystander video of Floyd's final moments that had been posted to Facebook.

"A community member had contacted me and said, 'Chief, have you seen the video of your officer choking and killing that man at 38th and Chicago?'" Arradondo said. "And so once I heard that statement, I just knew it wasn't the same milestone camera video that I saw."

Within minutes, he said, "I saw for the first time what is now known as the bystander video."

Recommended Stories

  • NCAA championships spotlight deep unfairness of college basketball and football funding

    NCAA basketball championships fund national health and safety for college football athletes. But the NCAA receives no money from big-revenue football.

  • The Party of Pervy Projection Hits a New Low With Matt Gaetz

    Bill Clark/GettyIt’s always the ones you most suspect.So far, Gaetzgate is the most unsurprising scandal since it came out that Matt’s hero Donald Trump was paying off porn stars to shut up about sleeping with him.Elements of Gaetz’s story have been out there for a while, the “sleeping with staff for points” part was reported in January by Solomon Gustavo in Orlando Weekly and years before that by Marc Caputo but the Times was able to put the whole thing together. And when the whole thing came together, it sounded a lot like Qanon with men trafficking girls except that in the real-life version it always seems to be Republicans allegedly committing these crimes.Of course, Gaetz is far from the first fervent Trump supporter in Congress to have his own legal or ethical ethical issues. The first House member to back Trump, Chris Collins, was later charged with insider trading, and huge Trump booster Duncan Hunter used campaign money for bunny plane tickets—among other things. Both of them did their crimes in time to eventually get pardoned by Trump; Gaetz can’t even get a word of support from him so far.Trump Isn’t Coming to Matt Gaetz’s Rescue—for NowBut Gaetz has built an enormous profile for himself, in his short time in office, because he spends most of his time on rightwing TV—from where he’s been conspicuously absent since this scandal broke, save for one incredibly strange, sad and sweaty appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show. On that show, he tried to drag the host into his scandal and talked up a storm about how he was supposedly being blackmailed by a former DOJ attorney in an interview that was so addled even the Fox host called it “one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted.”Since then, Fox News has pretty much disappeared the previously rising party star pretty boy who allegedly like to pop Molly (no relation) with underage party girls, with the propaganda network going a full 30 hours at one point without so much as a mention of him, even as CNN and MSNBC were all over the scandal, with CNN reporting Thursday that Gaetz was showing videos and photos of naked women and bragging about his exploits on the floor of Congress and The New York Times reporting that “The Justice Department inquiry is also examining whether Mr. Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and whether she received anything of material value, according to four people familiar with the investigation”—and all that’s not to mention the photo of the condoms in a trashcan outside his office that a colleague of his shared with The Daily Beast.There’s also the inconvenient truth that right after getting to Congress in 2017, Gaetz was the only, yes, the ONLY lawmaker to vote against a bill giving more resources to the federal government to fight, yes, you guessed it, the very thing he may be charged with now, human trafficking.Matt Gaetz Tries to Rope Tucker Into His FBI Teen Sex Case DefenseThe congressman might seem more like a frat boy who appears to have crossed moral and perhaps legal lines—but that doesn’t mean this is any sort of joke. A grown man and a member of Congress reportedly paying teenagers under the age of consent for sex is deadly serious, which perhaps is why Gaetz released a statement as more allegations broke Thursday. The statement used his full name again and again, and flatly denied the charges:“Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex. Matt Gaetz refutes all the disgusting allegations completely. Matt Gaetz has never ever been on any such websites whatsoever. Matt Gaetz cherishes the relationships in his past and looks forward to marrying the love of his life,” a reference to his fiancée Ginger Lucky. If Ginger is smart, she’s halfway to Istanbul by now. Also, Matt Gaetz’s communications director resigned on Friday for some reason.Gaetz may be issuing blanket denials but the reports of bad behavior and worse keep pouring in, a lot of them tied to his friend Joel Greenberg, the local tax collector in Florida now charged with 33 counts ranging from wire fraud to sex trafficking and who allegedly used his position to stalk women he was paying on Seeking Arrangements, a “sugar daddy” website. Gaetz, incidentally, has stressed that he’s always taken good care of women he’s been involved with.In the meantime, the on-the-record silence from Republicans has been deafening, even as many have been dumping on their unpopular, showboating young colleague on background. On CNN Friday morning, former Beast editor John Avlon pointed out that “It doesn’t exactly seem like his Republican colleagues are rallying to his defense.” Dana Bash replied that, “If you could see my text messages from some of his current and former colleagues, I actually can’t repeat what some of them say on morning television.” And earlier in the week Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News, “If it comes out to be true, yes, we would remove him. Those are serious implications.”Matt Gaetz Keeps Digging Deeper Holes for HimselfBut perhaps the worst sign for Gaetz is that Trump and his large adult fail son have replied to the allegations with silence, on the record and on background. “The ex-president has remained on the sidelines, waiting to see what comes out next. So has his son, Don Jr., who is an influential Gaetz ally, too. He has tweeted numerous times since Tuesday evening, but offered no defense of the congressman.”In fact, the only people speaking up to defend Gaetz are Marjorie Taylor Greene, who got to Congress by promoting Qanon conspiracy theories accusing Democrats of abusing children and who said what’s happening to her friend now was all a “witch hunt” and Jim Jordan, who historically has been pretty good at ignoring other people’s sex crimes.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden will push through infrastructure plan if no Republican support - energy secretary says

    U.S. President Joe Biden would be willing to push through his $2 trillion infrastructure plan without the support of Republican lawmakers if he cannot reach a bipartisan deal, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday. Granholm said Biden would prefer that his plan have Republican backing but, if that does not work, he would likely support using a procedural strategy called reconciliation to allow Democrats to pass it in the Senate. Most Americans currently support the Democratic president's plan, said Granholm, one of several senior Biden administration officials who promoted the proposal on television news shows on Sunday.

  • ‘You are strong.’ Vice President Kamala Harris has a message for American women

    Vice President Kamala Harris expresses deep empathy for women digging their way out of the pandemic abyss often carrying family members with them.

  • The Lawyer Behind the Throne at Fox

    LOS ANGELES — In early 2019, as the Murdoch family completed the $71 billion sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney, executives at the movie studio learned that someone was reading all their emails. And not just anyone: Viet Dinh, the Fox Corp.’s chief legal officer and close friend of Fox’s CEO, Lachlan Murdoch, had brought on a team of lawyers to investigate “the potential improper use of Fox data” by top 21st Century Fox executives he suspected of leaking to Disney while the terms were still being hammered out, a Fox spokeswoman said. The studio’s president, Peter Rice, and the company's general counsel, Gerson Zweifach, protested that they were merely conducting normal transition planning — and that Dinh was being so paranoid he might blow up the transaction. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The episode didn’t scuttle the deal. But the previously unreported conflict between the studio executives and Dinh, a sociable and relentless Republican lawyer who was the chief architect in 2001 of the anti-terrorism legislation known as the Patriot Act, offers a rare glimpse into the opaque power structure of Rupert Murdoch’s world. The nonagenarian mogul exercises immense power, through News Corp and the Fox Corp., in driving a global wave of right-wing populism. But basic elements of how his media companies run remain shrouded in mystery. In the case of the Fox Corp., the questions of who is in charge and what the future holds are particularly hazy. The company, minus its studio, is now a mid-size TV company adrift in a landscape of giants like Disney and AT&T that control everything from cellular phone networks to streaming platforms, film and television. Fox’s profits are dominated by Fox News. Lachlan Murdoch’s more liberal brother, James, who no longer holds an operational role in the family businesses, has made clear he would like to see a change. And since the studio sold, a person who knows Lachlan Murdoch said, Los Angeles has become a less hospitable place to him and his family. If you’re a studio boss with actors and directors on payroll, Hollywood can overlook your embarrassing right-wing cable interests. But after the Disney sale, and after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Murdoch risked becoming a social pariah. James Murdoch didn’t help when he complained to The Financial Times about “outlets that propagate lies to their audience.” Last month, Lachlan Murdoch moved his family to Sydney, Australia, an unlikely base for a company whose main assets are American. The move has intensified the perception — heightened when he stood by as Fox News hosts misinformed their audience about COVID-19 last year — that Murdoch does not have a tight grip on the reins. The company takes pains to rebut that perception: The Fox spokeswoman told me that Murdoch is so committed that he has adopted a nocturnal lifestyle, working midnight to 10 a.m. Sydney time. (She also said it would be “false and malicious” to suggest that Dinh is exercising operational control over Fox’s business units.) It’s such a disorienting situation that one senior Fox employee went so far as to call me last week to ask if I knew anything about succession plans. I promised I would tell him if I figured it out. But Dinh, 53, was ready to step in, and indeed has been seen internally as the company’s power center since before Murdoch headed across the globe. Dinh’s ascent caps an unlikely turn in his career that began when he met Lachlan Murdoch at an Aspen Institute event in 2003. The Murdoch heir later asked him to both fill a seat on the company’s board and to be godfather to his son. (“He couldn’t find any other Catholics,” Dinh joked to The New York Observer in 2006.) Two former Fox employees and one current and one former Fox News employee familiar with his role painted him as the omnipresent and decisive right hand of a CEO who is not particularly hands-on. (They spoke only on the condition they not be named because Fox keeps a tight grip on its public relations.) While Dinh is not running day-to-day programming, he manages the political operation of a company that is the central pillar of Republican politics, and he’s a key voice on corporate strategy who has played a role in Fox’s drive to acquire and partner its way into the global online gambling industry. In a recent interview with legal writer David Lat — headlined “Is Viet Dinh the Most Powerful Lawyer in America?” — Dinh called suggestions in this column and in The Financial Times that he’s more than a humble in-house counsel “flat-out false.” “To ascribe any role to me other than my day job, which is overseeing legal, regulatory and government affairs, is not only false, it would mean I have far more time than I actually do,” he told Lat in his Original Jurisdiction newsletter. “Lachlan hired me for what is very much a full-time job, which I can barely manage to do with 24 hours in the day.” But his outsize compensation — $24 million in 2019, and $12 million last year after forgoing his salary for much of the pandemic — belies that, as do episodes like the high-stakes confrontation in the Disney deal and his unusually close personal connection to the Murdoch family. Dinh, who declined through the company spokeswoman to be interviewed, is a surprising figure to play a central role overseeing the most powerful megaphone of the Trump movement. He’s part of the tight, elite group of conservative lawyers who largely disliked Donald Trump’s bombast and disdain for the law — he is said to regularly deride the former president in private — though they appreciated his judicial appointments and some other policies. And Dinh isn’t just a member of that group, but a true star of it. A refugee from Vietnam who arrived at the age of 10, he once told VietLife magazine that he worked jobs including “cleaning toilets, busing tables, pumping gas, picking berries, fixing cars” to help his family make ends meet. He attended Harvard and Harvard Law School. As a student, he wrote a powerful New York Times op-ed about Vietnamese refugees — including his sister and nephew — stranded in Hong Kong. The piece helped win them refugee status, and eventually allowed them to immigrate to the United States. Dinh arrived with the conservative politics of many refugees from communism, and followed a pipeline from a Supreme Court clerkship with Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to a role in the congressional investigations of Bill Clinton in the 1990s. He was assistant attorney general for legal policy on 9/11, and he was “the fifth likeliest person” to wind up quarterbacking what would become the Patriot Act, said his old friend and colleague Paul Clement, who currently represents Fox in defamation lawsuits brought by two election technology companies. Dinh “led the effort to pull it all together, package it, present it to the Hill and get it passed,” said a former Bush White House homeland security adviser, Ken Wainstein. The package of legislation transformed the American security state, vastly expanding domestic surveillance and law enforcement powers. It allowed the FBI to conduct secret and intrusive investigations of people and groups swept in by an expanded definition of terrorism. Dinh was often mentioned at the time as a brilliant young lawyer who could easily wind up the first Asian American on the Supreme Court. He was also notably image-conscious, and “worked the media like crazy,” recalled Jill Abramson, a former Times Washington bureau chief and later executive editor. He’s also a master Washington networker whose relationships cross party lines. His best college friend is a Democratic former U.S. attorney, Preet Bharara. Through the pandemic, Dinh left chipper comments on other lawyers’ job announcements on LinkedIn. Dinh left government for private practice during President George W. Bush’s first term, and founded and sold a high-end Washington law firm, Bancroft. He developed a reputation as a well-connected workaholic, and a guy who would be up for a drink at lunch. He is not the sort of boss who worried about his employees burning out. His view was that “the less that he has to think about where his chauffeur is, the more work he can get done,” said a former assistant, Lindsey Shea, who also described him as a devoted mentor. Dinh’s close ties to the Murdochs drew criticism when he played a central role in a nominally independent investigation into the phone hacking by Murdoch journalists in Britain in 2011. Dinh stepped down from the Fox board to take the legal job in 2018. He tightened the company’s relations to the Republican establishment, with former House Speaker Paul Ryan joining the company’s board in 2019. And he built his own secretive political operation at the Fox Corp., hiring a top Republican opposition researcher, Raj Shah, to monitor online criticism of the company and develop strategies for countering it. Now, Dinh finds himself in the strange position of many of Rupert Murdoch’s top lieutenants: He is paid like a CEO, and fills much of the larger strategic role that comes with that job. He also has the sort of leverage you need in a family business, a personal relationship with Lachlan Murdoch that allowed him to take on Rice, who is himself the son of a close Rupert Murdoch ally. But Dinh is still working for a business dominated by the need to follow Trump and Fox’s audience wherever they lead, lest they be overtaken by networks further to the right, like Newsmax. And the family ultimately retains control. And Dinh’s own agenda can be hard to divine. In the interview with Lat, he largely repeated Fox News talking points about the quality and fairness of the network’s coverage. He did also express pride at Fox’s fleeting willingness to cross the president last fall, even though the network subsequently fired the political analysts who most angered Trump. “There is no better historical record of Fox News’ excellent journalism than to see how the former president tweeted against Fox,” Dinh said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Texas Rangers can’t defeat Toronto but ‘beat’ COVID in worst Opening Day ever | Opinion

    Amid criticism from political leaders, COVID “protocols,” the Texas Rangers’ home opener was atypical.

  • Suspicious death under investigation in Derry

    A fire in Derry has led to a suspicious death investigation.

  • Why Kermit the Frog hung out in Bluffton with a Hilton Head tennis legend

    “It turned out great, and it’s a nice little park,” Stan Smith told The Island Packet. “And Kermit didn’t have to worry about (the cold).”

  • Man found dead in Midlands woods after armed standoff with deputies, sheriff says

    No deputies fired their weapons, according to the sheriff.

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Bill Murray says it was 'physically painful' to shoot the new 'Ghostbusters' movie

    The legendary actor, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters," says the latest movie in the franchise has "the feel of the first one."

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • Man on Nebraska death row for killing girlfriend's kids dies

    A man who had been on Nebraska's death row since 2003 died Saturday, reducing the total number of condemned inmates in the state to 11, prison officials said Monday. Arthur Gales, 55, was sentenced to death for the November 2000 slayings of his then-girlfriend's two children. Authorities said he killed 13-year-old Latara Chandler and 7-year-old Tramar Chandler because they were potential witnesses to him severely beating their mother.

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter survived its first night alone on the red planet after the Perseverance rover set it free

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars. It's almost ready to pioneer a new form of space exploration.

  • Racist Terrorizes Chinese Family's Children, Home in Hate Crime in San Jose

    A man has been arrested for demanding entry into a young family’s house in San Jose and yelling racial slurs at the couple’s 6-year-old twins inside in late March, according to Dion Lim. !" ⠀ Huang and Ying are immigrants from China & in San Jose. (1/3)#StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/kypaxaNH7i — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 5, 2021 The incident, captured on the family’s security camera, shows a man walking across their lawn, already yelling something indiscernible before forcibly knocking on their door. Seemingly agitated when no one responded, the man could be seen walking away yelling at the house before walking towards the door and knocking again.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Stabbed to Death in California By Woman Out on 'Emergency Bail'

    An Asian senior was fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside, CA on Saturday morning. The incident, which police say appeared to be “completely random,” occurred in the area of Golden Avenue in the neighborhood of La Sierra just after 7 a.m. Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was found bleeding from stab wounds in her abdomen. “When our detectives interviewed the suspect, they didn't come across anything to suggest she attacked the victim due to her race,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told CNN.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago charged Secret Service almost $16,000 for $396 hotel rooms during presidential Christmas trip

    As president, Trump spent 142 days at his gilded Florida property, which he dubbed the "Winter White House."