Derek Chauvin to appear before federal judge on civil rights charges Tuesday

Andy Mannix, Star Tribune
Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Tuesday afternoon on federal charges that he used his position of authority to violate people's civil rights in two cases, his first time back in court since a jury found Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd in April.

Chauvin will appear at 4 p.m. via videoconference from Oak Park Heights prison, where he's awaiting sentencing for the state's murder and manslaughter conviction.

A grand jury voted to indict Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis officers last month on federal charges that come in addition to the state's cases against all four. The charges say Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao used the "color of the law" to deprive Floyd of his constitutional rights to be "free from the use of unreasonable force" when Chauvin pinned Floyd down with a knee on his neck for more than nine minutes, and the other three did nothing to stop him. "This offense resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of George Floyd," the charges state.

Chauvin also faces a separate two-count indictment alleging he willfully deprived a 14-year-old Minneapolis boy of his civil rights during a 2017 arrest. Chauvin pinned the teenager down and struck him on the head with his flashlight, then grabbed him by the throat and hit him again, according to court documents.

Kueng, Lane and Thao made their first appearances on the federal charges on May 7. They are also preparing for trial on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter of Floyd. It's unclear whether they will go to trial in federal or state court first.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036

