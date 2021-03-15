Derek Chauvin attorney asks judge to delay trial, argues news of Floyd family settlement could taint jury pool

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's attorney is pushing for a delay in his high-profile murder trial in light of recent news that George Floyd's family is receiving an almost $30 million settlement.

Chauvin is facing charges over the killing of Floyd in May 2020, and on Monday, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked a judge to delay the trial and move it to another location, The New York Times reports. The request came after it was announced on Friday that Floyd's family will receive a $27 million settlement from the city of Minneapolis after bringing a wrongful death lawsuit.

"I am gravely concerned with the news that broke on Friday," Nelson said, arguing it "has incredible potential to taint the jury pool," The Associated Press reports.

Judge Peter Cahill said he agreed that news of the settlement could potentially impact the case and said he will consider a delay, according to the Times. The judge also reportedly said he would re-interview the jurors who were previously seated and ask them what they know about the settlement.

"I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much, but at the same time, I don't find any evil intent that they're trying to tamper with this criminal case," the judge said, per CNN.

Jury selection in Chauvin's murder trial began last week, and eight jurors have been seated so far, according to the AP. Chauvin, who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes in a video that sparked outrage and nationwide protests last year, is facing murder and manslaughter charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

More stories from theweek.com
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political peril
The invisible president?
The 2 most surprising nominations at the 2021 Oscars

Recommended Stories

  • Defense in ex-cop's trial fears impact of $27M settlement

    An attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death said Monday that he’s “gravely concerned” that the announcement of a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family makes it impossible for his client to get a fair trial. Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked the judge to delay Derek Chauvin's trial and raised the possibility of renewing his previously unsuccessful motion to move it to another city. “I am gravely concerned with the news that broke on Friday,” Nelson said, adding that the announcement “has incredible potential to taint the jury pool.”

  • George Floyd's family reaches $27M settlement with Minneapolis

    Ben Jealous, Former NAACP President and President of People For the American Way, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss the record settlement for the Floyd family.

  • Top N.Y. vaccine aide accused of seeking county officials' support for Cuomo

    Larry Schwartz, who oversees New York's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, allegedly called county officials seeking support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) amid mounting sexual misconduct accusations, per multiple reports Sunday. Schwartz and Cuomo's office deny the claims.Driving the news: The Washington Post and New York Times report an unnamed Democratic county executive who claims Schwartz contacted them filed a notice of an impending ethics complaint with the N.Y. attorney general's office Friday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe executive told WashPost though no specific threat was made, they were concerned their county's vaccine supply might be affected if they didn't indicate their support for Cuomo. "At best, it was inappropriate. At worst, it was clearly over the ethical line," they added.Democratic Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone told the New York Post: "Last Friday, I had a conversation with Larry Schwartz who reached out to discuss whether I was supportive of the governor."Bellone added that he explained to Schwartz, a longtime adviser to Cuomo, that the allegations made against the governor were serious and that he supports an independent investigation.What they're saying: Beth Garvey, acting counsel to the governor, said in an emailed statement: "Larry answered our call to volunteer in March and has since then worked night and day to ‎help New York through" the pandemic."Any suggestion that he acted in any way unethically or in any way other than in the best interest of the New Yorkers that he selflessly served is patently false," she added.Schwartz said in a statement to news outlets, "All decisions regarding vaccines are done based on public health considerations, not politics."At no time has politics ever entered into the discussion or decision-making regarding vaccines. I have never discussed vaccines in a political context and anyone who thinks that is seriously mistaken."SchwartzRepresentatives for Bellone and the N.Y. attorney general's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Files Federal Lawsuit Against Louisville and Police Officers Involved in Deadly Raid

    On Tuesday, The Root reported that Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, was permanently cleared of charges of attempted murder and assault of a police officer which he was initially charged with after the deadly raid that took Taylor’s life on March 13, last year.

  • Justin Bieber's second Crocs collab drops tomorrow—here’s what you need to know

    The second Justin Bieber Crocs collaboration with drew house is launching March 16. Here's how and where to buy the Crocs and socks before they sell out.

  • DeAndre' Bembry with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

    DeAndre' Bembry (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/13/2021

  • Biden's secretary of state makes overseas debut with visit to Japan, Korea

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Tokyo on Monday, starting a four-day visit to the region, highlighting Washington's renewed focus on alliances in Indo-Pacific in the face of assertive China. The visit, from March 15 to 18, to Tokyo and Seoul is the first overseas trip by top cabinet members of President Joe Biden's administration and follows last week's Quad alliance summit of the leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India. The Quad summit pledged to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, a major priority for Tokyo, and cooperate on maritime, cyber and economic security in the face of challenges from Beijing.

  • USDA looking to increase number of minority farmers by using COVID-19 funding

    In a recent interview, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack shared how he hopes the new aid given to minority farmers helps sustain them in the long-term. Speaking with NPR,‘s  Michel Martin on All Things Considered, Vilsack revealed that the $4 billion included in the American Rescue Plan to assist “socially disadvantaged” farmers with debts has a deeper purpose than COVID-19 relief.

  • Gilead, Merck collaborate to develop long-acting HIV treatment

    As part of the non-exclusive agreement, the companies hope to develop a therapy that allows for less frequent dosing, compared to the current once-daily treatments available to HIV patients. The agreement also takes on rival treatments by GlaxoSmithKline's unit ViiV Healthcare, which recently filed an application to expand the use of its HIV drug Cabenuva to include dosing every two months. "The market will infer that GSK and ViiV are left out in the cold here, supporting our long-standing concerns over the longer term outlook for GSK's HIV franchise," Citi analyst Andrew Baum said.

  • LaMelo Ball leads Hornets past short-handed Raptors 114-104

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) LaMelo Ball had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Charlotte defeated the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-104 Saturday night in the Hornets' first game with the general public allowed to attend. Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier each added 17 points for the Hornets, who seemed to feed off having fans - about 3,000 of them - in attendance for the first time in more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. ''There's no question our guys felt that energy before the game,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said.

  • Texas lawmakers pass bill to cut $5.1 billion in winter storm power fees

    Texas lawmakers on Monday approved a bill to cut about $5.1 billion in disputed electricity and services fees levied on power marketers during a winter freeze that sent the state's power market into financial crisis. The state's senate overwhelmingly approved a measure directing the Public Utility Commission chairman and state grid operator Electric Reliability Commission of Texas (ERCOT) to correct 32 hours of emergency prices and rollback service fees.

  • Georgia sheriff reopening investigation into teen's 2013 death

    The Lowndes County, Georgia, sheriff's office is reopening a probe into the 2013 death of Kendrick Johnson, a high school student. Kendrick's mother Jacquelyn Johnson and Marcus Coleman, a spokesperson for the family, discuss the case.

  • Here’s Why People Are Upset About Billie Eilish’s Record of the Year Win at the Grammys

    Eilish said Megan Thee Stallion should have won...where have we heard this before?

  • I'm obsessed with this $12 pink cleaning paste — and it's back in stock at Amazon (for now)

    The Pink Stuff has over 24,000 glowing five-star reviews, Tik Tokers love it, professional cleaners swear by it, and I can't live without it!

  • Kaitlyn Bristowe Claps Back at Haters of Her New Bachelorette Hosting Gig With Tayshia Adams

    On Instagram, Kaitlyn Bristowe responded to commenters who were angry she and Tayshia Adams were "replacing" Chris Harrison on The Bachelorette. Scroll to see her clap backs.

  • Drones capture whales feeding off Spanish coast

    The graceful sea mammals, which can reach up to 24 meters in length, were captured in 700 hours of film by the EDMAKTUB Association.For the past seven years, the association has recorded how common fin whales come to feed up to six miles off the coast south of Barcelona and Tarragona in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia.Some of the whales return to the same stretch of coastline to feed."Of more than 132 whales observed, 10% have been seen in previous years," said Eduard Degollada, EDMAKTUB association president, who added each animal can be identified by marks on their heads.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Cuomo's offices are deserted as staffers stop turning up to work amid sexual harassment allegations, report says

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo's offices are empty as his aides, many of whom believe their boss is guilty of sexual harassment, have opted to work remotely.

  • The Queen shares rare photo of herself as a child with late mum to mark Mother's Day

    Her Majesty today paid tribute to all mums, including the Queen Mother.

  • Hong Kong's tough COVID-19 rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces

    Families in Asia's financial hub of Hong Kong are suffering isolation and trauma after strict coronavirus rules have led to babies being separated from parents and those with newborns herded into tiny quarantine quarters for up to 14 days. Hong Kong authorities have ordered that anyone testing positive for the virus must go to hospital, including babies, while all their close contacts, even those who test negative, are sent to makeshift quarantine camps. Hong Kong's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.