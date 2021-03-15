Derek Chauvin attorney asks judge to delay trial, argues news of Floyd family settlement could taint jury pool

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's attorney is pushing for a delay in his high-profile murder trial in light of recent news that George Floyd's family is receiving an almost $30 million settlement.

Chauvin is facing charges over the killing of Floyd in May 2020, and on Monday, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked a judge to delay the trial and move it to another location, The New York Times reports. The request came after it was announced on Friday that Floyd's family will receive a $27 million settlement from the city of Minneapolis after bringing a wrongful death lawsuit.

"I am gravely concerned with the news that broke on Friday," Nelson said, arguing it "has incredible potential to taint the jury pool," The Associated Press reports.

Judge Peter Cahill said he agreed that news of the settlement could potentially impact the case and said he will consider a delay, according to the Times. The judge also reportedly said he would re-interview the jurors who were previously seated and ask them what they know about the settlement.

"I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much, but at the same time, I don't find any evil intent that they're trying to tamper with this criminal case," the judge said, per CNN.

Jury selection in Chauvin's murder trial began last week, and eight jurors have been seated so far, according to the AP. Chauvin, who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes in a video that sparked outrage and nationwide protests last year, is facing murder and manslaughter charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

