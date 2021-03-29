Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Opens Trial Claiming He Used ‘Necessary’ Force during George Floyd Arrest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Attorneys representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin opened his murder trial Monday morning by arguing that their client used a “necessary” level of force while arresting George Floyd, and said that Floyd’s death was the result of a combination of factors outside Chauvin’s control.

Chauvin was filmed pinning African American Minneapolis resident George Floyd to the ground during his arrest in May 2020. Floyd lost consciousness while Chauvin knelt on his neck, and was pronounced dead soon after the incident. The death of Floyd sparked massive riots and protests against police brutality across the U.S.

Attorney Jerry Blackwell, appointed to the prosecution by state Attorney General Keith Ellison, said that prosecutors would show that Chauvin killed Floyd through excessive use of force.

“You will learn that on May 25, 2020, that Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd,” Blackwell said.

During the trial, “the evidence is going to show that there was no cause in the first place to use lethal force against a man who was defenseless, who was handcuffed, who was not resisting,” Blackwell said. However, Blackwell added that the prosecution would not aim to attack police in general, and would focus only on the allegations against Chauvin.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, followed with statements for the defense. Nelson said the defense would show that Chauvin acted within reasonable bounds during his arrest of Floyd.

“You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career,” Nelson said. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.”

Nelson emphasized that his case would be built on evidence presented during the trial without reference to political pressures outside the courtroom.

“There is no social or political cause in this courtroom,” Nelson said.

On May 25, 2020, officers arrived at a convenience store after an employee called police, saying Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes. The officers attempted to arrest Floyd and place him in the back of a squad car. But Floyd exited the car and fell to the ground, telling officers he had claustrophobia, according to the arrest affidavit.

After Chauvin arrived at the scene, he pinned Floyd down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin continued to press Floyd to the ground for over eight minutes, with Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Floyd lost consciousness while pinned down, and medical workers who arrived by ambulance were unable to revive him.

The incident was captured on video and sparked massive riots in Minneapolis, during which rioters burned down a number of businesses as well as the city’s Third Police Precinct, whose officers arrested Floyd. All officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired from the department.

Rioting spread to cities across the U.S., causing between $1 to $2 billion in damages. Floyd’s death also sparked a wave of major protests against police brutality, including calls by activists to defund police departments entirely. However, the push to defund police has met with resistance in Minneapolis itself, where the City Council voted in February to increase the police budget in order to attract new recruits to the force.

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. After initial resistance, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill agreed to allow the third-degree murder charge earlier this month.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Lara Trump: Where is the outrage from the left on border crisis?

    Fox News contributor Lara Trump compares Trump and Biden's handling of the crisis at the border and COVID-19

  • The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, begins

    The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, begins in Minneapolis.

  • Derek Chauvin Trial: What To Know About The Charges, Jurors And More

    The former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck faces manslaughter and murder charges in the Black man's death.

  • NY social service agency sued for not allowing X gender mark

    Nonbinary New Yorkers who currently must declare themselves as male or female to receive Medicaid, food stamps and other public assistance say in lawsuit filed Monday that the state is discriminating against them by failing to provide an X gender option. The lawsuit filed against state and city agencies that run benefit programs seeks the type of nonbinary gender option already allowed on New York birth certificates and promised for driver's licenses. The nonbinary plaintiffs said the “outdated” state computer system maintained by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance compels nonbinary people to either lie under oath or to be denied benefits.

  • Sen. Thom Tillis diagnosed with prostate cancer, says he will have surgery next week

    Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) announced Monday that he has prostate cancer, and will undergo surgery in North Carolina next week.The big picture: The 60-year-old was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and won reelection against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham in 2020. He tested positive for coronavirus late last year after attending a celebration for Amy Coney Barrett's introduction as a Supreme Court nominee. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are," Tillis wrote in a statement. "I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer.""My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • After showing a video of George Floyd's death, prosecutor says bystanders 'called the police on the police'

    While delivering opening arguments in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Monday, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell played a video of George Floyd's death and said witnesses "called the police on the police."

  • Georgia GOP election official who debunked Trump's fraud claims defends state's new voting restrictions

    Gabriel Sterling, a Republican election official in Georgia, made a name for himself late last year when he defended the integrity of his state's presidential vote and frequently debunked former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud. Now, though, he's defending a controversial new state voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last week that critics say will particularly affect voters of color. In an interview with MSNBC's Joshua Johnson on Friday night, Sterling did not appear to agree with his fellow Georgia Republicans, including Kemp, who argued that reforms were necessary after the 2020 election, even though there's no evidence of widespread fraud despite multiple recounts and an audit of ballot signatures. "Politicians gonna politic," but that doesn't mean there aren't "good things" in the law, he said, praising the switch from signature verification to identification number verification, in particular. “Politics is gonna politic” top GA elections official @GabrielSterling tells @NBCJoshua. “They wanted to do this in response to a lot of the fraudulent claims of the president, absolutely. But it doesn’t mean there aren’t good things [in the law].” pic.twitter.com/Fz8Cy3K5zy — The Week with Joshua Johnson (@TheWeekMSNBC) March 26, 2021 "Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone's vote," Sterling wrote on Twitter later. "Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money. The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election." The Week's Bonnie Krisitian writes that there are indeed "some common sense reforms" in the bill, as Sterling argues, but other measures, like criminalizing both photographing your own ballot and giving people food and water while they wait in line to vote or reducing the number of absentee ballot boxes available and limiting the time someone can request an absentee ballot, are "blatantly restrictive." Read more at The Week. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesChuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories2 grand juries are reportedly investigating Trump in Georgia

  • Mother Sues Maryland County and Cops Who Handcuffed Black 5-year-old and Repeatedly Encouraged Her to 'Beat Him'

    Another day, another instance of police officers displaying their inability to view Black children as children. The fact that the cops in this instance appear to be Black changes nothing about it being a display of white supremacy at work.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up bid to revive defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by Kentucky's Republican attorney general to defend a restrictive state law, struck down by lower courts, that abortion rights advocates have said would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the justices to let him intervene in defense of the Republican-backed law after Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's administration dropped the case. The Supreme Court is being asked to decide only that narrow issue, and not whether the law violates Supreme Court precedents holding that women have a right to obtain an abortion.

  • Chuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories

    A few key Senate Democrats don't appear willing to end the legislative filibuster, leaving most of President Biden's legislative priorities at the far edge of probability. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) thinks he may have found "a magical parliamentary trick" to get Democrats at least one more legislative win in the 50-50 Senate, Politico reports. It involves budget reconciliation and an obscure section of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act. "If you know one thing about the arcane subject of budget reconciliation, it's that it can be used to pass legislation through the Senate with just 51 votes," and "if you know two things, it's the simple majority rule and that reconciliation can be used only once every fiscal year," Politico explains. Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion stimulus package through the unused fiscal 2021 budget, meaning they can use reconciliation one more time this year, with the 2022 budget. But if the Senate parliamentarian agrees with Schumer's interpretation of Section 304 of the 1974 budget law, Democrats can amend last year's budget to pass more legislation through reconciliation. "It's not clear how many additional reconciliation opportunities this theory would open up," Axios reports, but it would add at least one more shot at sidestepping the filibuster this year alone. "No final decision has been made on the legislative strategy," a Schumer aide told Axios. "Schumer wants to maximize his options to allow Senate Democrats multiple pathways to advance President Biden's Build Back Better agenda." If Democrats do pursue the Section 304 strategy, "the Senate parliamentarian will once again be the most powerful person in Washington," Politico reports. "It goes without saying that this is a bizarre way to govern. Nobody would design a system like this, where to pass even popular legislation senators seek to game a rickety budgeting process and the most important Hill staffers are now the experts on these arcane rules devised in 1974 for the purpose of deficit reduction." You can read the relevant portion of Section 304 at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troubles2 grand juries are reportedly investigating Trump in GeorgiaIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • Jeff Bezos Asked Amazon Execs To Fight Back Harder Ahead Of Social Media Clash With Lawmakers: Recode

    Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) social media feud against prominent U.S. lawmakers last week was a result of top company executives following a broad mandate from CEO Jeff Bezos, according to a report by Recode. What Happened: Bezos asked company officials to aggressively push back against criticisms by U.S. senators Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) of the e-commerce giant’s labor and business practices, as per the report. The move came as Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama were voting on whether to unionize and Sanders, a frequent critic of Amazon, was scheduled to meet with the Amazon warehouse workers on Friday. The vote is scheduled to end on Monday. Top Amazon executive Dave Clark fired off a series of tweets by taking jabs at Sanders over the debate about raising the federal minimum wage. He argued that the minimum wage in Sanders’ home state of Vermont is only $11.75 an hour, while Amazon’s minimum wage is $15 per hour. Clark also advised Sanders to save his “finger wagging lecture until after he actually delivers in his own backyard.” The official “Amazon News” media relations Twitter account then engaged in a feud with Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) for questioning Clark’s progressive workplace assertion and claiming that Amazon makes workers “urinate in water bottles.” Amazon News also engaged in a tussle with Senator Elizabeth Warren, who accused the company of exploiting tax loopholes. This is extraordinary and revealing. One of the most powerful politicians in the United States just said she’s going to break up an American company so that they can’t criticize her anymore. https://t.co/Nt0wcZo17g — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021 See Also: Amazon Goes On Twitter Offensive Against US Sens. Sanders, Warren Amid Unionization Campaign Why It Matters: Following intense criticism from Sanders and others, Amazon said in 2018 that it would raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Bezos admitted in a press release the decision was made after listening to "critics." In addition, the union campaign has increasing support from U.S. lawmakers. Amazon is worried that if a majority of the Alabama warehouse employees vote to unionize, workers at its other facilities may also vote in a similar manner and force the company to overhaul how it manages its workforce. Price Action: Amazon shares closed 0.02% higher on Friday at $3,052.03. Read Next: Amazon Workers In Germany To Go On Strike For 4 Days Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says AnalystWhy Upstart Holdings Stock Jumped 48% Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine-passport' program for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a "vaccine passport" to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.

  • 2 college students die when boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    The second student was found dead Monday.

  • Scientists Goofed and Accidentally Created a New Kind of Fish

    In an effort to save the Russian sturgeon, scientists accidentally created a fish hybrid while breeding the endangered species in captivity.

  • CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike

    The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an impassioned plea to Americans Monday not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19, warning of a potential fourth wave of the virus and saying she has a recurring feeling "of impending doom." Speaking during a virtual White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky grew emotional as she reflected on her experience treating COVID-19 patients who are alone at the end of their lives. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope," she said.

  • Another danger for kids in the age of COVID: Failing grades

    Like millions of American children, Brody Cotton has not seen the inside of a classroom in more than a year. The number of Fs received by students in Carlsbad, a small, affluent, mostly white city 30 miles north of San Diego, increased by more than three times during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the same period in 2019-2020, according to school district data. Under the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many districts plan to bring students back to campus full-time next fall, if not sooner.

  • Piers Morgan calls for end of 'cancel culture' in defence of free speech after disbelieving Meghan's interview

    Piers Morgan has launched an impassioned attack on cancel culture and a defence of free speech in recounting his departure from Good Morning Britain for what he said was not believing the Duchess of Sussex. As the end of a five-page diarised article in the Mail on Sunday, in which he said his doubting of Meghan was condemned as "a racist hate crime", the controversial media figure said it is time to "cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture". While also rounding on the Duke Of Sussex for his part in a "disgraceful betrayal" of the Queen, Morgan said the intense fallout from his voicing disbelief of Meghan in her interview with Oprah Winfrey was "outrageous". Highlighting that there are differences between "someone's truth" and "actual truth", Morgan said he could not be labelled racist simply because he did not believe parts of Meghan's interview. He also noted that her credibility had subsequently been eroded by news that she and Harry had not been married in private three days before their official wedding, as she had told the US chat show host. Morgan also insisted he was not making light of Meghan attesting to have had suicidal thoughts while in the royal family, but doubted her claim that she was told by court officials not to seek help. He said it is outrageous that Sharon Osbourne has now quit US show The Talk as she was "driven out for the crime of defending me" against her colleague who said Morgan was racist "simply because I disbelieve Meghan Markle". But he said what had happened to him and Osbourne in the past fortnight "isn't really about Ms Markle". "She (Meghan) is just one of many whiny, privileged, hypocritical celebrities who now cynically exploit victimhood to suppress free speech, value their own version of the truth above the actual truth, and seek to cancel anyone that deviates from their woke world view or who dares to challenge the veracity of their inflammatory statements," Morgan wrote. "No, it's about a far bigger issue than one delusional duchess, and that's everyone's right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it."

  • Halle Berry Responds to Racist Comments from Fired New York Radio Host: 'All Black Women are Beautiful'

    Halle Berry has responded to comments that a now-fired Buffalo, New York radio host made about her, Serena Williams, and Gayle King's complexions.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Jurors watch graphic video of George Floyd's death; first witness, a 911 dispatcher, takes the stand

    Opening statements began Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.

  • New Deshaun Watson lawsuit alleges deletion of Instagram messages, efforts to settle

    The list of lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has now reached 19. One of the newest lawsuits contains a different type of allegation. Via Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com, one of the three new lawsuits filed on Monday says this: “As a result of the repeated lawsuits against him, Watson is deleting Instagram messages, and [more]