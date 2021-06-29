Derek Chauvin close to plea deal with authorities on civil rights charges in George Floyd killing

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to more than 22 years in jail for the murder of George Floyd, is close to a plea deal with federal prosecutors, according to local reports.

Chauvin was referring cryptically to the deal during brief comments he made at his sentencing hearing on Friday, multiple sources told CBS Minnesota.

"Due to legal matters, I'm not able to give a full formal statement. ... I give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s gonna be some other information in the future that will be of interest, and I hope this will give you some peace of mind,” Chauvin said at the time.

As part of the plea deal on civil rights charges, Chauvin would have to explain publicly why he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes while both Floyd and bystanders told him he couldn't breathe.

The answer is something Floyd's family has sought since the 2020 incident.

"What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck?” Terrance Floyd asked during Chauvin's sentencing hearing.

As part of a federal plea deal, Chauvin would face up to a 25-year sentence, which he would serve at the same time as his state sentence. WCCO also reported that the deal would allow Chauvin to spend his time behind bars in a federal prison versus a state prison.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill handed down the state sentence following four victim impact statements from Floyd's friends and family, including his 7-year-old daughter Gianna, his nephew Brandon Williams, who said his family "is forever broken," and Terrence Floyd.

Chauvin's mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, spoke on his behalf, saying she will always support him, believes in his "innocence," and that "the public will never know the loving and caring man he is, but his family does."

A 12-member jury in April found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 25, 2020, death. Forty-five people testified at Chauvin's trial, which lasted three weeks. The jury deliberated a little more than 10 hours before returning a guilty verdict.

Chauvin did not testify in his own defense but has claimed he is the product of a broken system.

