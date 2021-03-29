‘Something Was Wrong’: 911 Dispatcher Watching George Floyd’s Arrest Was So Disturbed She Called a Supervisor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pilar Melendez, J.D. Duggan
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reuters
Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS—As 911 dispatcher Jena Lee Scurry watched live footage of George Floyd’s arrest, she got the sickening feeling something had gone wrong.

Floyd had been on the ground with two officers for so long she thought “the screens had frozen.” That’s when she called a supervisor.

“My instincts were telling me that something was wrong,” Scurry, who’s worked as a dispatcher for seven years, testified Monday at former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. “It was a gut instinct in the incident, something is not going right.”

Scurry told the supervisor that Floyd’s May 25 arrest outside a Minneapolis Cup Foods looked “a little different.”

“I don’t know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man,” she said in a recording of the call played in court.

The arrest was very different, prosecutors stressed at the start of Chauvin’s murder trial on Monday. During opening arguments, prosecutors argued that Floyd “died one breath at a time,” as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for nearly 10 minutes, ignoring the 46-year-old Black man’s dozens of pleas for help.

“You can believe your eyes that it’s homicide. It’s murder. You can believe your eyes,” special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said.

Less than a year after a video of Floyd’s fatal May 25 arrest over a counterfeit $20 bill went viral, launching nationwide protests, prosecutors argued in a court that Chauvin “betrayed” his badge during the bust.

“He put his knee upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him until the very breath, no ladies and gentlemen until the very life was squeezed out of him,” Blackwell said.

The ex-officer knelt on Floyd for a total of “9 minutes and 29 seconds,” prosecutors said, while Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe a staggering 27 times before losing consciousness.

“This case is not about split-second decision making,” Blackwell argued. “You will see, at the same time, while he’s crying out, Mr. Chauvin never moves. The knee remains on his neck, sunglasses remain undisturbed on his head. And it just goes on.”

‘America Is Watching’: George Floyd Family Issues Warning as Chauvin Trial Finally Begins

Chauvin, one of four officers charged in connection with Floyd’s death, has pleaded not guilty to second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. The former cop’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, argued Monday that “there are always two sides” to a story and urged jurors to ask themselves if his client simply acted as any other police officer would.

During opening statements, prosecutors showed the jury one of the now-infamous videos of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, noting that bystanders were forced to call “the police on the police.”

In the video, witnesses can be heard screaming at Chauvin, telling him to stop and “check his pulse.” “You got him down. Let him breathe at least,” one person yells. “He’s Black. They don’t care,” another woman says.

As jurors watched the gut-wrenching video, Chauvin, dressed in a grey suit and blue face mask, took notes on a legal pad.

Donald Williams, a 33-year-old MMA fighter who has worked security with off-duty MPD officers, can be heard in one of those videos begging officers to check Floyd’s pulse and stop using a “blood choke.”

“There are air chokes and there are blood chokes...blood chokes cut off the circulation of your arteries,” Williams told the court on Monday, adding that he has had experience with proper chokeholds.

Williams said that on May 25 when he approached the police squad car, he saw Floyd on the ground “pretty much pleading for his life.”

He yelled at Chauvin about the “blood choke,” and they “looked each other dead in the eyes” while Floyd was “gasping for air,” he testified.

“When I first got there Floyd was vocalizing his pain and distress, [but] the more the knee was on his neck the more you see Floyd fade away, like a fish in a bag you see his eyes slowly roll to the back of his head, his nose bleeding,” William said, calling it “torture.”

By the time Floyd was loaded into an ambulance, EMTs said he had no pulse. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and there was fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that the 46-year-old died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.

“We will bring you all of the evidence of all the warnings Mr. Chauvin would have heard,” Blackwell said. “Not just Mr. Floyd screaming. Bystanders, sirens—all when you [the jury] considers intent.”

Nelson argued Monday that evidence will show Floyd ingested drugs during the arrest—and that’s what ultimately killed him.

Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—assisted with the arrest, holding down Floyd’s legs and trying to keep concerned bystanders at bay. All three have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. They are expected to face a trial together in August.

A 12-person jury made up of eight women and six men, including two alternates, will now decide if Chauvin intended to harm Floyd during the arrest. Long-simmering anger about racial injustice and police brutality exploded in the days and weeks after Floyd’s death, prompting people across the nation to take to the streets in protests. Floyd’s final pleas became a rallying cry, bringing renewed energy to the Black Lives Matter movement.

‘The Whole World Is Watching’: Chauvin’s Murder Trial Isn’t Just About George Floyd

Before court began on Monday, Floyd’s family and their legal team warned prosecutors at a press conference that “America is watching” the “landmark trial” that will “prove if we live up to the belief that all men are created equal.” As they spoke, a large swath of journalists crowded outside of the Hennepin County Government Center.

Around the corner, Marcus X. Smith, 42, from Minneapolis, chanted and chastised the police and National Guardsmen standing watch.

“Because we have so many Black people that have lost their lives at the hands of police officers, I think this is the perfect time for reconciliation, for the government and the people to actually show us that they care about a justice system,” Smith said. “We want justice. We want all of the officers found guilty.”

Others who lost family members at the hands of police also attended a small gathering outside the courthouse. Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner—a Black man who died in New York police custody in 2014 while telling police officers he couldn’t breathe—was also present outside the courthouse on Monday after traveling with a social justice organization to support the Floyd family.

“This was so close to what happened to my son, it’s like an echo from the grave, and we’re saying, 'No more,'” Carr said. “We don’t want this to happen to another family. So this is why we stand today, we stand in solidarity with each and every family who has suffered these heinous losses.”

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, told jurors on Monday to “let common sense and reason” guide them, not “political or social causes.”

“At the end of this case we’re going to spend a lot of time talking about doubt,” Nelson said, arguing that Floyd did use a counterfeit $20 to purchase cigarettes at Cup Foods and that the convenience store clerk told authorities he was under the influence when he entered the store.

Pointing to the viral video played in court, Nelson urged jurors to “remember there is more to the scene than what officers see in front of them. It’s what officers can perceive to be a threat.”

“Derek Chauvin did exactly as he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career,” Nelson insisted. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Jennifer Arcuri pursuing 'vendetta', say friends of Boris Johnson after latest affair claims

    Jennifer Arcuri is pursuing a “vendetta” against Boris Johnson, friends of the Prime Minister alleged on Monday night, as Downing Street insisted he had done nothing wrong. Mr Johnson’s affair with Ms Arcuri has resurfaced after she gave a series of embarrassing interviews to a tabloid newspaper, including revealing details of text messages and even releasing a ‘selfie’ photograph taken in his kitchen. Ms Arcuri, 36, claimed she had sex with Mr Johnson, then London’s mayor, on the sofa of the family home he shared with his now ex-wife Marina Wheeler in March 2016. Ms Arcuri also claims she sent him a topless photograph, which prompted Mr Johnson to reply in a text message that it was “enough to make a bishop kick through a stained-glass window”. The affair, which began in 2012 and ended in 2016, is currently subject to an investigation by the Greater London Assembly’s oversight committee over Mr Johnson’s failure to declare the relationship. Ms Arcuri, an American entrepreneur living in London at the time, was granted access to trade mission events and received funding from London & Partners, a company funded in part by the London mayor’s office to promote the city. However, on Monday night friends of Mr Johnson questioned Ms Arcuri’s motives in telling her story to the Sunday Mirror and Daily Mirror four years after their affair ended. It is understood she has received a sizeable sum for an old-fashioned “kiss and tell”. An ally of the Prime Minister said: “There is no doubt in my mind that Boris is guilty of a monumental lapse in taste. At what point is the hawking of a story that is three years old cease to be news and start to look like a vendetta.” Another friend suggested the relationship was only sporadic during those four years because Mr Johnson was “too busy” to have a sustained affair while still married and working as London’s mayor.

  • Chinese digital art mocks Western criticism of labour conditions in Xinjiang

    A digital illustration by a prominent Chinese propaganda artist mocking Western governments, media and businesses critical of labour conditions in Xinjiang has gone viral on China's social media. The digital art by the artist who goes by the name Wuheqilin, referring to a one-horned Chinese mythical beast, shows two figures with white pointed hoods interviewing a scarecrow in a field of cotton and Black slaves. Steadying the cross on which the scarecrow is held is a hooded figure wearing a Minneapolis police uniform, an apparent reference to the police officer who pressed his knee on the neck of a dying George Floyd last year.

  • Boris Johnson Faces Legal Trouble After Claim He Quoted Shakespeare as Foreplay During Affair

    Reuters/Hannah McKayThe British prime minister likes to recite Shakespeare to get him in the mood for sex, according to the American woman whose extraordinary claims of a long affair with Boris Johnson could potentially land him in legal trouble.It’s been rumored for years that Jennifer Arcuri had a sexual relationship with Johnson, but she finally opened up about it this weekend. The businesswoman offered stomach-turning details of Johnson’s proclivities, telling the Sunday Mirror that the pair would read the bard’s works aloud before having sex on the sofa in the PM’s family home.“We moved on to reading Macbeth, which was a kind of foreplay routine we had,” said Arcuri. “I said, ‘Let’s skip to the good stuff.’ He said, ‘I love that about you, you just want to get to the good part.’ After we made love… I felt conflicted being there in his family home and seeing him like this but I couldn’t help but love the feeling of being desired.”Boris Johnson Makes Up With His Dog, Dilyn, After Threatening to Have Him ShotArcuri, who claims the fling lasted for four years, also shared sordid details of text messages he allegedly sent to her. In one, he apparently requested a photograph of her with the very specific instructions: “No clothes on.” After she sent a pic, he’s said to have simply replied: “Wow.” Johnson is also claimed to have reacted to a nude of Arcuri by describing it as “enough to make a bishop kick a hole in a stained-glass window,” thereby compounding his literary sins by quoting the crime novelist Raymond Chandler without attribution.While the salacious details have been the source of great amusement in the British press, they could have serious consequences. After its initial story, the Mirror reported that Johnson could be forced to give evidence in person over his alleged relationship. The affair is said to have overlapped with Johnson’s time as London mayor, but, despite her business appearing to receive special treatment, their relationship was never declared.Arcuri was allegedly granted access to events at three top-level trade missions that she wasn’t qualified for, and her companies also received £126,000 pounds (around $174,000) in sponsorship and grant money from organizations overseen by Johnson in his role as mayor.Boris Johnson Proposes Law to Stop People Being Canceled on CampusWhile Johnson avoided a criminal investigation into his relationship with Arcuri after investigators found “no evidence” that he used his position to influence the donations, investigators did conclude that some decisions were influenced by the pair’s relationship, so a separate investigation into Johnson’s conduct when he was mayor is now going ahead.That investigation, which is being carried out by the Greater London Authority, could see Johnson forced to give in-person evidence, according to the Mirror. Johnson’s press secretary said Monday that he’ll “engage” with the GLA inquiry over his links to Arcuri, though wouldn’t be drawn on whether Johnson would be willing to provide in-person evidence.The investigation will determine whether Johnson acted with “honesty and integrity,” and if Arcuri was given “preferential treatment.” If the prime minister refuses to give evidence without “reasonable excuse,” he could potentially face a fine or even a three-month jail term.As for the state of Johnson and Arcuri’s current relationship, she has fallen out with him over his repeated strong denials of the affair. “He just took the most cowardly, wet noodle of approaches,” said the California businesswoman. “A great leader is charismatic, courageous, and brave. None of these words I would use to describe Boris Johnson.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Derek Chauvin trial begins in George Floyd murder case: 5 essential reads on police violence against Black men

    Floyd's nephew, Brandon Williams (center), with the Rev. Al Sharpton (left) outside the heavily guarded Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minn., before the murder trial of Officer Derek Chauvin began, March 29, 2021. Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesThe trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin, who is white, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd, who was Black, during an arrest last May. For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, Floyd – handcuffed and face down on the pavement – said repeatedly that he could not breathe, while other officers looked on. A video of Floyd’s agonizing death soon went viral, triggering last summer’s unprecedented wave of mass protests against police violence and racism. Chauvin’s murder trial is expected to last up to four weeks. These five stories offer expert analysis and key background on police violence, Derek Chauvin’s record and racism in U.S. law enforcement. 1. Police violence is a top cause of death for Black men Since 2000, U.S. police have killed between 1,000 and 1,200 people per year, according to Fatal Encounters, an up-to-date archive of police killings. The victims are disproportionately likely to be Black, male and young, according to a study by Frank Edwards at the Rutgers School of Criminal Justice, in Newark. Protesters in Kenosha, Wisc. after another 2020 shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. Brandon Bell/Getty Images In 2019, Edwards and two co-authors analyzed the Fatal Encounters data to assess how risk of death at the hands of police varies by age, sex and race or ethnicity. They found that while “police are responsible for a very small share of all deaths” in any given year, they “are responsible for a substantial proportion of all deaths of young people.” Police violence was the sixth-leading cause of death for young men in the United States in 2019, after accidents, suicides, homicides, heart disease and cancer. That risk is particularly high pronounced for young men of color, especially young Black men. “About 1 in 1,000 Black men and boys are killed by police” during their lifetime, Edwards wrote. In contrast, the general U.S. male population is killed by police at a rate of .52 per 1,000 – about half as often. 2. Chauvin has a track record of abuse Many police officers who kill civilians have a history of violence or misconduct, including Chauvin. In an article on police violence written after George Floyd’s killing, criminal justice scholar Jill McCorkel noted that Derek Chauvin was “the subject of at least 18 separate misconduct complaints and was involved in two additional shooting incidents.” During a 2006 roadside stop, Chauvin was among six officers who fired 43 rounds into a truck driven by a man wanted for questioning in a domestic assault. The man, Wayne Reyes, who police said aimed a sawed-off shotgun at them, died. A Minnesota grand jury did not indict any of the officers. Protesters at Chauvin’s home after he was charged with George Floyd’s death. Nationwide fewer than one in 12 complaints of police misconduct result in any kind of disciplinary action, according to McCorkel. 3. Bad police interactions hurt Black families Even when officers who use excessive force are fired, as Chauvin was after the George Floyd killing, these incidents – occurring so frequently, for so many years – take an emotional toll on Black communities. In a 2020 Gallup survey, one in four Black men ages 18 to 34 reported they had been treated unfairly by police within the last month. The racism and inequality researchers Deadric T. Williams and Armon Perry analyzed data from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study, which surveyed nearly 5,000 families from U.S. cities, and found that negative police interactions have “far-reaching implications for Black families.” “Fathers who reported experiencing a police stop were more likely to report conflict or lack of cooperation in their relationships with their children’s mother,” they wrote. Black mothers also report “feelings of uncertainty and agitation” after Black fathers are stopped by police, Williams and Perry found. That can “affect the way that she views the relationship, leading to anger and frustration.” [Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get expert takes on today’s news, every day.] 4. This happens far less in Europe According to a 2014 study on policing in Europe and the U.S. by Rutgers researcher Paul Hirschfield, American police were 18 times more lethal than Danish police and 100 times more lethal than Finnish police. Annual fatal police shootings per million residents as of 2014. Data are based on most recent available. US: 2014; France: 1995-2000; Denmark: 1996-2006; Portugal: 1995-2005; Sweden: 1996-2006; Netherlands: 2013-2014; Norway: 1996-2006; Germany: 2012; Finland: 1996-2006; England & Wales: 2014. CC BY The top reason for this difference, Hirschfield wrote in an article explaining his findings, is simple: guns. In most U.S. states, it is “easy for adults to purchase handguns,” Hirschfield wrote, so “American police are primed to expect guns.” That may make them “more prone to misidentifying cellphones and screwdrivers as weapons.” U.S. law is relatively forgiving of such mistakes. If officers can prove they had a “reasonable belief” that lives were in danger, they may be acquitted for killing unarmed civilians. In contrast, most European countries permit deadly force only when it is “absolutely necessary” to enforce the law. “The unfounded fear of Darren Wilson – the former Ferguson cop who fatally shot Michael Brown – that Brown was armed would not have likely absolved him in Europe,” writes Hirschfield. 5. American policing has racist roots Well before modern gun laws, racism ran deep in American policing, as criminal justice researcher Connie Hassett-Walker wrote in June 2020. In the South, the first organized law enforcement was white slave patrols. “The first slave patrols arose in South Carolina in the early 1700s,” Hassett-Walker wrote. By century’s end, every slave state had them. Slave patrols could legally enter anyone’s home based on suspicions that they were sheltering people who had escaped bondage. Northern police forces did not originate in racial terror, but Hassett-Walker writes that they nonetheless inflicted it. From New York City to Boston, early municipal police “were overwhelmingly white, male and more focused on responding to disorder than crime,” writes Hassett-Walker. “Officers were expected to control ‘dangerous classes’ that included African Americans, immigrants and the poor.” This history persists today in the negative stereotypes of Black men as dangerous. That makes people like George Floyd more likely to be treated aggressively by police, with potentially lethal results.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:The model minority myth hides the racist and sexist violence experienced by Asian womenNot in the past: Colonialism is rooted in the present

  • Derek Chauvin’s Trial for the Murder of George Floyd Begins

    Opening statements start March 29th and are expected to last several days

  • 1,033 people sent us ideas on how to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal. Here are 19 of our favorite.

    Bet the 6% of you who wanted to just blow the boat up are feeling pretty pretty silly right about now.

  • Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death

    Minneapolis police officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible forgery at a corner grocery and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and face down in the street. Officer Derek Chauvin uses his knee to pin Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Bystander video shows Floyd crying “I can't breathe” multiple times before going limp.

  • What to watch as Biden pitches massive infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh this week

    President Biden is expected to show his cards this week when it comes to energy and climate provisions he'll ask Congress to include in a big-dollar infrastructure package.Why it matters: Biden campaigned on major investments in zero-carbon power, electric vehicle charging, climate-resilient infrastructure and more. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChances to move a huge package like this come around exceedingly rarely, and specifics have been absent so far.What's next: His speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday — and other info the White House may reveal — should provide more clarity on what he wants in the wider infrastructure proposal expected to be well north of a trillion dollars.Needless to say, we'll have way more later in the week, and here's a few things we're watching...The pitch: Biden is expected to promote the plan as a major jobs package, but a note from the research firm ClearView Energy Partners said it could also be part of a wider message on competition with China.It notes that amid concerns about inflation and with the pandemic receding, the plan may be positioned partly as "an industrial policy by which the U.S. might counter and contain a rising China."The specifics: There's intense interest among energy lobbyists of various stripes, activists and others to see a huge array of provisions included, and not everyone will come away happy.To take just one example, there's a push to create new tax incentives for battery storage projects.The strategy: It's not yet clear how much Biden and Democrats will seek to move through budget reconciliation (the filibuster-proof process that constrains what can be included), or whether there's an opening for some bipartisan dealmaking. The lobbying and advocacy: The upcoming plan is the biggest opening for a sweeping climate and clean energy package in a decade.Axios' Hans Nichols reports that progressives are trying to sell the initiative with new cable TV ads arguing clean energy projects will immediately create thousands of jobs.And Axios' Andrew Freedman, in the same story, noted the stakes of that and other advocacy efforts that will surround the bill.There may be resistance to making the infrastructure bills too climate-heavy unless the public views clean energy spending as a win/win for jobs and the environment, Andrew notes.Go deeper: Economists bullish on Biden's $3 trillion infrastructure planLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tug boats help jammed ship in Suez Canal

    The 400-meter (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday (March 23), halting traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.After further dredging and excavation over the weekend, rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage worked to free the ship using tug boats in the early hours of Monday, two marine and shipping sources said.About 15% of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, which is an important source of foreign currency revenue for Egypt. The stoppage is costing the canal $14-$15 million a day.

  • Exxon, Chevron take a slow walk on the path to U.S. shale recovery

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp have scaled back activity dramatically in the top U.S. shale oil field, where just a year ago the two companies were dominating in the high-desert landscape. The cautious approach of the two largest U.S. oil companies is a major reason domestic oil production has been slow to rebound since prices crashed during pandemic lockdowns in 2020. The share of drilling activity by Exxon and Chevron in the Permian Basin oil field in Texas and New Mexico dropped to less than 5% this month from 28% last spring, according to data from Rystad Energy.

  • Hauliers face new COVID rules in England as Heathrow seeks holiday easing

    Certain lorry drivers arriving in England will need to take COVID-19 tests in a bid to tackle the spread of any future variants, the government said on Sunday as Heathrow Airport lobbied for the easing of an overseas holiday ban from mid-May. From April 6, Hauliers arriving from outside Britain and Ireland for more than two days will need to take a test within 48 hours and one every 72 hours thereafter as part of the new rules. "This is to ensure we keep track of any future coronavirus variants of concern," transport minister Grant Shapps said.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksInvestigation underway into how massive ship got stuck in the Suez CanalWatch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

  • Andre Drummond on joining Lakers: 'I'm not here to do anything besides win'

    New Lakers center Andre Drummond had his first news conference Monday and made it clear why he joined: 'I'm not here to do anything besides win.'

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • Protected birds are pecking livestock to death. Now Missouri farmers can fight back

    As black vultures expand in Missouri, a new program will allow certain livestock owners to kill them.

  • Vanessa Bryant asks judge to dismiss mother’s financial support lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant has been through a lot over the past year and now she’s asking a judge to throw out her estranged mother’s lawsuit demanding a lifetime of financial support. Originally, Bryant’s mother, Sofia Laine, filed a lawsuit against the estate of her deceased husband, Kobe Bryant, claiming the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star promised to support her financially for the rest of her life.