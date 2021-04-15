Chauvin declines to testify at trial as testimony ends

On Thursday, Derek Chauvin invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify and the defense rested its case. Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday, after which the jury will be sequestered during deliberations.

  • OnPolitics: The Supreme Court won't be expanding

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki was non-committal with reporters Thursday about whether Biden supports the idea of expanding the court.

  • Defense in Derek Chauvin trial rests after 2 days and 7 witnesses. Here are the highlights.

    The defense in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death, rested its case Thursday.

  • Pandemic deters thieves, fuels domestic violence, German police say

    The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a rise in domestic violence, online fraud and child pornography last year in Germany, although there were fewer break-ins and car thefts as lockdowns kept people at home, police data showed on Thursday. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said an overall trend of falling crimes continued last year as 5.3 million offences were reported, one million fewer than in 2017. "The contact and movement restrictions have had a grave impact on the lives of citizens in Germany," Seehofer told a news conference with police chiefs.

  • The world’s biggest music companies are scrambling to sign African artists

    A young population, top musical talent, and more streaming opportunities mean Africa's music business is booming.

  • Prosecutors could file charges against the police officer who killed Daunte Wright as early as Wednesday, reports say

    The charging decision is expected to happen Wednesday, KSTP and the Star Tribune reported. Kim Potter resigned from the police department Tuesday.

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • W Galen Weston, retail tycoon behind Selfridges, dies aged 80

    W.G. Galen Weston, the entrepreneur who built an Atlantic-spanning business network that made him one of the richest Canadians, has died. He was 80. Weston died on Monday “peacefully at home after a long illness faced with courage and dignity,” the Weston family said in a statement. “In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy,” his son, Galen G. Weston, chief executive officer of George Weston Limited, said. His daughter, Alannah Weston, the chairman of Selfridges Group, added: “The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary.” A friend of Prince Charles and lover of polo and art, Weston oversaw and expanded a high-end family retail empire that includes Selfridges, Canada’s Holt Renfrew, Brown Thomas in Ireland and de Bijenkorf of the Netherlands. Through George Weston Ltd., the company named for his grandfather, the family holds the biggest stake in Canada’s largest food retailer, Loblaw Cos. Willard Gordon Galen Weston was born in Buckinghamshire, England, on Oct. 29, 1940, the youngest of nine children in a prominent family. His father, Willard Garfield Weston, had helped expand the family’s bakery company into a multinational food empire, and served as a member of Parliament during World War II. One brother, Garry H. Weston, who died in 2002, was one of the richest people in Britain, and chairman of Associated British Foods Plc. In 1962, Weston graduated from the University of Western Ontario and moved to Ireland where he met Hilary Frayne, an Irish fashion model; they married in 1966. With financial help from his grandmother, according to a 2014 article in the Irish Times, he bought a grocery store, building it into the Power Supermarkets chain, and then began acquiring clothing stores. At his father’s request, Weston returned to Canada in the early 1970s, taking the helm of Loblaw Cos., which he is credited with saving from near-bankruptcy and subsequently turning into the country’s largest grocer. Weston, who had two children, continued to make business a family affair. His son Galen G. Weston became executive chairman of Loblaw in 2006, and CEO at George Weston Ltd. in 2017 – the fourth generation to lead the business. His daughter Alannah Weston has also served as a director on George Weston’s board, as well as deputy chairman of Selfridges Group Ltd., which Weston acquired in 2003 and under which the family’s other luxury department stores are held. Weston had a net worth of $10.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth sometimes came at a cost. In 1983, police tipped off Weston and his family about a planned kidnapping attempt at their estate in Ireland. During a police ambush, several members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army were reportedly shot and captured. Despite his prominence in society circles on both sides of the Atlantic, the incident led Westin to keep a low media profile throughout much of the rest of his life. He has continued to lease the historic Fort Belvedere in Windsor Great Park in southeast England, a 17th-century “folly” where Edward VIII abdicated. In 1989, Weston and his wife founded Windsor, a wealthy resort community in Vero Beach, Florida, helping design the lay-out of the community, golf course and polo field. A 2013 article in Toronto Life described the enclave as a “plutocrats’ playground,” where a tight-knit group of jet-setters convene in a not-quite-retirement community to “play polo, hit the links, plan corporate takeovers and party.” The Westons also maintained ties to Toronto, keeping a house in the tony Forest Hill neighbourhood where members of the royal family sometimes stayed when they visited Canada. The couple worked in philanthropy, and Hilary Weston served as lieutenant-governor of Ontario – the Queen’s representative in the province – from 1997 to 2002. “He and Hilary were an incredible team,” Nixon said. “He did so much for his country.”

  • Justin Turner chips in a nacho-destroying homer during Dodgers win

    Justin Turner's home run absolutely destroyed a fan's plate of nachos in the new 'Home Run Seats' on Wednesday night.

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • A.J. Manchin’s little boy will have to decide if Elkhorn City bridge gets fixed

    From Elkhorn City to the Breaks, the Russell Fork is simply the most beautiful stretch of river on earth. That beauty, as writer Alan S. Paton would have put it, is beyond the telling of it. In Elkhorn City, above and across that roaring stream is an old iron bridge, lit at night by the glow of old yellow street lighting and high enough off the river that the Canadian geese fly under it to land like para-sailers in the middle of a football field, sort of scooting their feet along the river.

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • Exclusive: EU agrees to sanction two companies close to Myanmar military, diplomats say

    The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on another 10 individuals linked to the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar and to target two businesses run by the armed forces for the first time in protest at the military takeover, two diplomats said. The measures, which the diplomats said could take effect next week, would target two companies that generate revenue for the Myanmar Armed Forces. While the EU has an arms embargo on Myanmar and targeted 11 senior military officials last month, the decision to target two companies is the most significant response so far for the bloc since the coup that ousted an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Afghanistan war: What has the conflict cost the US?

    The US is to pull its forces out of Afghanistan by September - how much has it spent on the war?

  • US set to sanction a dozen Russian individuals, 24 entities for influencing the 2020 election, SolarWinds hack

    The US government may soon announce sanctions on Russian intelligence officials and companies, and expel diplomats from the country.

  • Former Vice President Pence receives heart pacemaker

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, his spokesman said on Thursday. Pence, 61, who previously disclosed an "asymptomatic" heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax medical facility in Virginia after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement. “I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute," Pence said in a statement, adding thanks to his doctors in his home state of Indiana.

  • CBS combines news, TV stations group and taps new leaders after Times investigation

    Wendy McMahon will bring a new style of management to CBS' television stations group following the ouster of former stations chief Peter Dunn.

  • Inter Miami’s projected lineup, schedule, ticket info and 5 MLS storylines to watch

    INTER MIAMI: 2021 SEASON PREVIEW 2020 Results: 7-13-3, 10th place Eastern Conference, lost opening playoff round 3-0 to Nashville SC.

  • Tipping Point: Woman has voice reconstructed thanks to ITV show appearance

    Helen Whitelaw appeared on Tipping Point before Motor Neurone Disease rendered her speechless.

  • The Hornets are in trouble. Without LaMelo or Hayward, they’re hard to watch

    Charlotte’s 103-90 loss to Cleveland Wednesday was the Hornets’ third straight defeat, all at home