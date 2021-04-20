Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

Josh Marcus
·4 min read
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill preside Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

((Court TV via AP, Pool))

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, has been found guilty on all three charges he was faced with. His most serious conviction is second-degree murder, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years in Minnesota.

The jury came to the unanimous decision after hearing a wide range of testimony from witnesses presented by both the defence and prosecution during the three-week trial, but only needed about 10 hours of deliberation to reach a verdict.

Although he had the option to tell the jury his side of the story, Chauvin declined to testify, after invoking the 5th Amendment in court in Minneapolis.

On 25 May 2020, Chauvin knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while detaining him face-first against the pavement in handcuffs during an arrest for a counterfeit $20 bill, setting off a global wave of protests against police brutality.

Mr Floyd pleaded for air and told officers he couldn’t breathe 27 times, as three officers held him down until he lost consciousness and didn’t have a pulse. They only removed themselves minutes later once paramedics arrived and lifted Mr Floyd’s limp body onto a stretcher.

Chauvin is believed to be only the second on-duty Minneapolis police officer in the department’s more than 150-year history to be convicted of murder, and the first white officer.

During closing arguments on Monday 19 April, prosecutor Steve Schleicher said that Chauvin ignored his police training and, as a result, killed Mr Floyd.

“The defendant abandoned his values, abandoned his training, and killed a man,” Mr Schleicher said.

“This was not at accident,” he continued. “He did what he did on purpose, and it killed George Floyd. That force for 9 min and 29 seconds, that killed George Floyd. And he betrayed the badge and everything it stood for.”

Mr Schleicher added: “This wasn’t policing, this was murder.”

However, defence attorney Eric Nelson unsuccessfully argued that the state failed to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin murdered Mr Floyd, adding that he acted as any “reasonable police officer” would in the same situation.

In his nearly three hour closing argument, Mr Nelson criticised expert witnesses who claimed that drug use and underlying health issues were not major factors in Mr Floyd’s death.

“When you take into consideration the presumption of innocence and proof beyond a reasonable doubt, I would submit to you that it is nonsense to suggest none of these other factors had any role,” he said, as he spoke at length in an attempt to convince the jury to acquit Chauvin.

The former officer’s case was seen as a test, after nearly a decade of Black Lives Matter activism, of the justice system’s ability to prosecute police wrongdoing, but the decision is unlikely to quell tensions in the city or the country between police and the communities they serve.

Just 10 miles away from the courthouse where Chauvin’s trial took place, another police killing of an unarmed Black man occurred in the suburb of Brooklyn Centre before this historic case was even over, triggering another round of mass protests in Minneapolis and across the US.

On 11 April, former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Authorities say Ms Potter, a 26-year police veteran, mistook her gun for her Taser before pulling the trigger. (Ms Potter resigned and has been charged with manslaughter.)

Outrage over Mr Wright’s death builds on a summer of anti-racist activism in the Twin Cities and beyond. Video of Mr Floyd’s death, which spread widely on social media as many were stuck at home and immersed in the collective despair of the pandemic, inspired between 15 and 26 million people in the US to protest against police brutality and systemic racism that summer, by some estimates the largest mass demonstrations in American history.

In Minneapolis, where, as in many cities communities of colour have faced decades of disproportionate police violence, mostly peaceful demonstrations continued for months, and sporadic rioting caused more than $500 million in property damage.

  • Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd - watch live

    Derek Chauvin trial: The witnesses that made America weep George Floyd: the 9 minutes and 29 seconds that sparked a civil rights movement In life, George Floyd struggled to find his place. In death, everyone knows his name Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder after kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes until he died, in a landmark trial heralded as a turning point for police accountability in the US. The former officer was on trial for second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder and found guilty on all counts. Mr Chauvin showed little emotion as the verdicts were read out in the courtroom in downtown Minneapolis. His sentence will be determined in eight weeks. A member of the Floyd family, younger brother Philonise was in court as the verdict was handed down. It followed just 11 hours of deliberations from an ethnically diverse panel of jurors who ranged in age from their 20s to their 60s. Footage of Mr Floyd's death led to a resurgence in the "Black Lives Matter" movement, with protesters across the nation demanding for more accountability for police killings. Watch the verdict being read out in the video player at the top of this blog.

  • Chauvin guilty verdict a landmark moment in US criminal justice history

    Analysis: The testimony against the ex-officer was damning – it was clear this case was different from so many that had come before ‘George Floyd’s death came to embody the struggle for racial justice and equality in so many ways they are impossible to condense.’ Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters The trial saw 44 witnesses and 15 days of testimony. And, in the end, less than a day to decide that Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer, was guilty of murdering George Floyd. It is a landmark moment not just in the history of US policing and criminal justice, but around the world. George Floyd’s death came to embody the struggle for racial justice and equality in so many ways they are impossible to condense: from forceful calls for police reform in Minneapolis and new legislation in Washington, to a reckoning on the history of British imperialism in the UK and a resurgence in activism over Indigenous deaths in custody in Australia. The evidence had always been overwhelming. But despite the multitudes of exhibits displayed at trial, it was that single cellphone video, shot by a teenage girl who wept on the stand as she describing witnessing George Floyd die, that continues to most vividly depict the details of Derek Chauvin’s crimes. Floyd calls for his mother. He tells the officers who pin his body to the pavement for nine minutes and 29 seconds that he cannot breathe. And still Chauvin presses his knee into Floyd’s neck, his hands in his pockets and sunglasses perched on his head, a use of fatal force that continued for minutes after officers could no longer feel his pulse. As prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors on Monday, after they had heard from the defense that George Floyd had died as a result of his enlarged heart. “… you know the truth. And the truth of the matter is, that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr Chauvin’s heart was too small.” Securing a conviction in the rare instances that officer-involved fatalities make it to criminal trial has always been an uphill battle for prosecutors. Law enforcement officials in the US are endowed by a swath of protections; from ambiguous legal definitions over the proportionate use of force, to powerful police union agreements, and the many biases that stem from fundamental conflicts of interest in the system. But from the moment the trial of Derek Chauvin trial began, it was clear that these proceedings were different from many that had come before. A number of senior officers from the Minneapolis police department, including the force’s chief of police, Medaria Arradondo, took to the stand to decry Chauvin’s actions on 25 May last year. The testimony was both damning and unprecedented. “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back – that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” said Arradondo. It left redundant later arguments by outside defense witnesses, namely Barry Brodd – an expert who regularly testifies in defense of police, and who described Chauvin’s near 10-minute fatal restraint as justified and objectively reasonable. It also sets a precedent for other officer-involved fatalities that make it to trial: an expectation that police who are criminally charged over use of force may face testimony from their former superiors. And yet, for all the weight this verdict carries, there are many things it is not. It does not mark the end of disproportionate deadly force against African American men in the US. Just one week ago, in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot dead by police during a traffic stop less than 10 miles from the courthouse where Chauvin stood trial. It underlines the fundamental complexity of US law enforcement: America’s sheer volume of police departments. There are 18,000 in total, each with their own use of force policy, training procedure and culture. Despite Brooklyn Center being just a few miles from downtown Minneapolis, the suburb has its own police force, like many other parts of the metro area. Following the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, Barack Obama’s taskforce on 21st-century policing published a detailed report and produced a set of 59 recommendations. Many were pragmatic, but among the most prescient remains a key and, as yet unrealized, suggestion for a cultural paradigm shift in US policing. From that of a “warrior” mindset to that of a “guardian”. With such a decentralization of power in US law enforcement, it is hard to see how such a sweeping change is possible to realize immediately. Neither is the verdict true justice, in the words of many close to the Floyd family. Outside the Hennepin county courthouse, in the bitter cold, Floyd family attorney Justin Miller was blunt in his assessment. “What is justice when you lose a loved one? When you don’t have your father or your brother or your uncle anymore? I don’t really think there is justice. I think that that’s a term we throw around too loosely,” he said. “I think that it will be closer to being fair if this guy [Chauvin] gets as many years in jail as he can. But it’s not justice, because George Floyd is never coming back. And his daughter will never have her father again.”

  • Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd

    On Tuesday, April 20, former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin was declared guilty on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree murder. The former officer will be sentenced eight weeks following the verdict and faces up to 40 years of jail time. This outcome comes after three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses and experts. Both prosecutors and Chauvin’s attorney shared their closing statements on Monday. The jury deliberated for four hour hours before adjourning in the evening and reconnecting Tuesday morning. The deliberation took a total of 10 hours. Earlier today, President Joe Biden weighed in on his hopes for the outcome of the trial, although he chose his words carefully. “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is — I think it’s overwhelming, in my view,” he told reporters, according to the New York Times. “I wouldn’t say that unless the — the jury was sequestered now and not hearing me say that.” He added that he had spoken to Floyd’s family, and was praying for them and for the “right” verdict. Immediately following the guilty verdict, Ben Crump, the attorney representing Floyd’s family, tweeted: “GUILTY! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!” On May 25, 2020, Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Many horrified bystanders, who shared eyewitness accounts at the trial, stated that they called for Chauvin to move and even dialed 911, to no avail. Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, claimed that Floyd died of a drug overdose and underlying health conditions. Nelson also said that Chauvin did “exactly what he had been trained to do.” Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman, the longest-serving officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, disagreed, calling Chauvin’s actions “totally unnecessary” and stating that Floyd did not pose a threat. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests and outrage over America’s long and deadly history of police violence, particularly against Black and brown Americans. Just since Chauvin’s trial began, at least 64 more people — over half of them Black and Latino — were killed by police officers in America. Just recently, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed just 11 miles from the site of Floyd’s death. According to the organization Mapping Police Violence, 28% of all people killed by U.S. police officers were Black, even though Black Americans only make up 13% of the population. And there’s rarely any accountability: Between the years of 2013 and 2020, less than 2% of police killings ended with officers facing charges. Of the officers charged, only around 25% are actually convicted. “This case is exactly what you thought when you saw it first, when you saw that video. It’s what you felt in your gut. It’s what you know now in your heart,” prosecutor Steven Schleicher told the jury during his closing statement. “This wasn’t policing. This was murder.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Everything To Know About The Derek Chauvin TrialDerek Chauvin Faces Felony Tax Fraud ChargesBodycam Footage Of George Floyd's Death Leaked

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of all 3 charges in George Floyd's murder

    A jury on Tuesday found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death.Why it matters: This rare conviction of a police officer may come to be seen as a defining moment in America's collective reckoning with issues of race and justice.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeVideo of Chauvin holding his knee to Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes as Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe sparked global protests.The state of play: The verdict was announced after the jury deliberated for more than 10 hours.Reporters in the room noted that the jury gave "no noticeable emotional reactions" as the judge read the verdict. Chauvin was placed in handcuffs and led away after the verdict was read.A crowd gathered outside the court cheered. What's next: A sentencing decision will be rendered in the coming weeks. Chauvin faces a likely sentence of up to 12 years behind bars for the second-degree murder charge, though the judge could go higher if jurors find aggravating factors. Former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to be tried for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death on Aug. 23. The big picture: Following the verdict, President Biden and Vice President Harris spoke to Floyd's family on the phone. "Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least ... now there's some justice," President Biden said. On the hill, via Axios' Kadia Goba: Lawmakers collectively let out a sigh of relief. More than a dozen members of the Congressional Black Caucus huddled around a laptop as the judge read guilty verdicts on all three charges.Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) clutched Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.).Go deeper..."Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family": Nation reacts to Chauvin verdictVan Jones: Chauvin verdict the "beginning of something"This is a breaking news story and will be updated.For more coverage of the decision, subscribe to Axios Twin Cities. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Derek Chauvin Found Guilty in George Floyd Murder Trial on All Counts

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts on Tuesday for his role in the killing of George Floyd. The jury of seven women and five women returned their verdicts just after 5 p.m. ET. Chauvin was remanded into custody following the announcement. He faced charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin was seen on a viral video pinning Floyd, a Black man, to the ground with his knee for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020. The video of Floyd’s encounter with Chauvin and three other officers was shared far and wide last summer. His death sparked nationwide protests, leading to mass demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism, as well as increased support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Also Read: Derek Chauvin Choking George Floyd With Knee Was 'Totally Unnecessary,' Minneapolis Police Lieutenant Testifies Chauvin pleaded not guilty on all counts, the most serious of which held a likely penalty of 12.5 years in prison under sentencing guidelines for first-time offenders. The trial lasted for three weeks and the jury heard wide-ranging testimony from a total of 45 witnesses. So, too, did the general public. The trial streamed live online via numerous platforms and segments of it were routinely carried live on television, which led to a significant amount of social media response. During closing arguments, prosecutors implored the jury to use their “common sense” and “believe your eyes” when watching video of Chauvin choking Floyd with his knee. The defense argued that Chauvin acted as any “reasonable police officer” would in the situation. Jury deliberations began on Monday and concluded on Tuesday after over 10 hours of deliberations. Read original story Derek Chauvin Found Guilty in George Floyd Murder Trial on All Counts At TheWrap

