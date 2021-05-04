Derek Chauvin files for new trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Derek Chauvin's defense on Tuesday moved to have the former Minneapolis police officer receive a new murder trial, alleging misconduct by prosecutors and the judge before guilty verdicts on murder and manslaughter charges were handed down two weeks ago.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson said in the filing in Hennepin County District Court that Judge Peter Cahill erred when he denied Chauvin's request for a change of venue, thereby denying his client a fair trial in connection with the May 25 death of George Floyd at 38th and Chicago.

Also, Nelson continued, Cahill should have granted the defense' motion for a new trial on the grounds that "publicity during the proceedings threaten[ed] the fairness of the trial."

He pointed specifically to publicity after testimony concluded but before deliberations began that resulted in "intimidation of the defense's expert witnesses, from which the jury was not insulated."

"Not only did such acts escalate the potential for prejudice in these proceedings, they may result in a far-reaching chilling effort on defendants' ability to procure expert witness — especially in high-profile cases such as those of Mr. Chauvin's co-defendants — to testify on their behalf," Nelson's filing read. "The publicity was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings."

Nelson alleged that Cahill committed misconduct by denying a change of venue and a motion for a new trial, along with failing to sequester the jury throughout trial, rather than just during deliberations. Such acts, he said, "resulted in jury exposure to prejudicial publicity regarding the trial during the proceedings, as well as jury intimidation and potential fear of retribution among jurors."

Nelson also alleged that prosecutors committed "pervasive, prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct, which deprived Mr. Chauvin of his constitutional rights to due process and a fair trial." He claimed their acts included "disparaging the Defense" and "failing to adequately

John Stiles, a spokesman for the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the case, said "The court has already rejected many of these arguments and the State will vigorously oppose them."

Chauvin, 45, was convicted on April 20 of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, was detained on the pavement under Chauvin's knee for more than 9 minutes. He remains held in the Oak Park Heights Prison pending his being sentenced on June 25, when he could receive up to a 30-year term.

Co-defendants Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane go on trial Aug. 23 for aiding and abetting Chauvin's crimes. Like Chauvin, they also were fired.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

Recommended Stories

  • Morrisville woman charged with fatal shooting of former Durham deputy police chief’s son

    Police found Anthony Marsh Jr., the son of the former deputy chief, shot in a vehicle last month.

  • Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) closed the most recent trading day at $48.05, moving -4.51% from the previous trading session.

  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

    NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $191.09, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session.

  • Logitech (LOGI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Logitech (LOGI) closed at $111.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.89% move from the prior day.

  • American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    American Airlines (AAL) closed at $21.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.41% move from the prior day.

  • BlackBerry (BB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $8.36, moving -2.9% from the previous trading session.

  • Officer gets prison after beating inmate in Tennessee with help of 5 others, feds say

    He’s also accused of ordering another officer to cover the surveillance camera during the assault.

  • Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth as he tackles the vexing problem of winning over the “doubters” and those unmotivated to get inoculated. Demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their available doses unordered. Aiming to make it easier to get shots, Biden called for states to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis and he will direct many pharmacies to do likewise.

  • 3 weeks in, Detroit Red Wings winning Jakub Vrana-Anthony Mantha trade

    Detroit Red Wings have gotten more out of Jakub Vrana in a depleted lineup than Washington Capitals have from Anthony Mantha, 3 weeks after the trade

  • Florida governor sets election dates to fill US House seat

    A special primary election to fill the seat of the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings will be held in November, followed by a deciding general election two months later, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday. Hastings, a Democrat from the Fort Lauderdale area, died April 6. During a news conference in Miami, DeSantis announced that the primary would be held Nov. 2.

  • How qualified immunity protects police officers accused of wrongdoing

    Body camera footage shows a Virginia police officer pepper-spraying a Black U.S. Army officer during a traffic stop in December 2020. Windsor Police via APWhen police officers kill people without apparent justification, those officers may face both criminal charges – as in the case of Derek Chauvin, convicted of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 – and civil lawsuits. Floyd’s family filed a federal civil rights suit against Chauvin and three other officers, alleging they used “unjustified, excessive, illegal and deadly force” while detaining him. The suit also named the city of Minneapolis, alleging city officials did not have good policies about using force and didn’t train the officers properly. In March 2021, as Chauvin’s criminal trial was set to begin, the city settled the lawsuit – agreeing to pay US$27 million to Floyd’s family – but Chauvin and the other officers paid nothing. That’s because, as a Minneapolis police officer at the time he killed Floyd, Chauvin was legally immune from civil lawsuits seeking damages for his actions. The principle is called “qualified immunity,” and it protects government workers from being sued for things they do in their official roles at work. A brief history of immunity The U.S. legal system has two types of immunity. The first is absolute immunity, which has a long history dating back to judges’ rulings under English common law from the 1700s. This type of immunity protects judges and lawmakers from being sued by people who suffer financially from their rulings or policy decisions. Therefore, judges and lawmakers are free to make the best decisions for society as a whole without worrying that anyone who is somehow harmed by their choices could come back and sue them for damages. The second kind of immunity, the one that affects police officers, stems from the Civil Rights Act of 1871. That law allowed an officer to be sued for official acts only if he knew, or should have known, that his action would violate a person’s constitutional rights, or if he intended to deprive someone of their constitutional rights. This liability depended on the officer’s internal state of mind, which is notoriously hard to prove in court. In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court changed that focus. The change came about in a ruling that an officer could not be sued for false arrest in the arrest of a person who was later found not to be guilty of a crime. The court did not look at the officer’s state of mind. Instead, the court compared the officer’s actions with those that would be taken by a reasonable public official in the same circumstances. If the officer’s actions were reasonable, then immunity was granted. Over time, this immunity has been expanded by the courts. It now extends to cover other misdeeds, such as infringement of a suspect’s civil rights during the exercise of a police officer’s authority, whether those misdeeds were intentional or not. Police use of force, as in this July 2020 pepper-spraying incident in Seattle, is under scrutiny around the country. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren Making lawsuits harder The current standard, created by the Supreme Court in 1982, protects officers from being sued in civil court unless their actions are objectively ruled a violation of the law. An aggrieved citizen with a civil rights complaint can no longer argue that an officer’s conduct was motivated by wrongful intent, malice or even prejudice. What matters is not what the officer did but how it compares with what a reasonable officer might have done. The result of the changed standard has been to severely limit the number of civil claims against police that make it past the officer’s broad defense of qualified immunity. Over many decades, and with increasing intensity in recent years, news reports and citizen complaints have identified police officers harming civilians, particularly Black Americans, seemingly with impunity. Officers know the law will shield them from personal liability, and they also know that it is rare for officers to face criminal charges – much less be convicted. But recent examples may bring additional attention to this issue. In March 2021, Marion Humphrey, a Black law student at the University of Arkansas, filed a federal lawsuit against an Arkansas state trooper, alleging the trooper unlawfully searched his personal belongings during a traffic stop in August 2020. The trooper has not been disciplined or faced criminal changes, but the lawsuit says a video camera captured the trooper making insulting remarks about Humphrey’s race and age. In April 2021, Caron Nazario, a Black U.S. Army lieutenant, filed a civil rights lawsuit against two police officers in Virginia who pepper-sprayed him during a December 2020 traffic stop. One of the officers involved was fired, and the other was ordered to undergo retraining. The state attorney general is investigating the incident, in which Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated. It is not yet clear how those lawsuits will address the possibility of the officers claiming – or being granted – qualified immunity. But those incidents and others like them have sparked intense debate about whether, and under what circumstances, police officers should have qualified immunity. Proponents say qualified immunity offers a balance between letting victims hold officials accountable and minimizing harm to society as a whole. Opponents say it serves as protection for wrongdoers that harks back to Jim Crow laws and is a vestige of racism that perpetuates unequal treatment before the law. Family members of people killed by police in Minnesota march on the state’s Capitol building in October 2020 demanding better accountability for police violence, including an end to officers’ qualified immunity from civil lawsuits. Chris Juhn/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A move to eliminate qualified immunity Qualified immunity is a federal law construct; however, some states are already moving to do away with this type of legal protection for police officers. In June 2020, the state of Colorado did so, in direct response to George Floyd’s death and the resulting protests. In August 2020, Connecticut took a similar step. In March 2021, the New York City Council did the same for its police department. New Mexico joined the growing movement the following month. At the federal level, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in March 2021, which in part seeks to limit the ability of police officers to claim qualified immunity as a defense in private lawsuits. The bill is now in the U.S. Senate for consideration. Similar laws are likely to spread across the country as Americans and their lawmakers examine whether qualified immunity for police does more harm than good. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ronnie R. Gipson Jr., University of Memphis. Read more:Derek Chauvin trial: 3 questions America needs to ask about seeking racial justice in a court of lawDecades of failed reforms allow continued police brutality and racism Ronnie R. Gipson Jr. does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Woman launches racist attack on Latino cop during traffic stop: ‘You’ll never be white’

    ‘You’ll always be Mexican’, woman tells police officer in Los Angeles during routine stop

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”

  • One Free Press Coalition's '10 Most Urgent' list, May 2021

    Yahoo News, a member of the One Free Press Coalition, is publishing the group’s latest “10 Most Urgent” list to highlight the increasingly dangerous climate for journalists around the world.

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • German cabinet passes decree to ease COVID-19 curbs for vaccinated

    Germany's cabinet agreed on Tuesday to ease restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said, in the first step towards restoring the rights of citizens. Lambrecht said the curbs, introduced to contain infections and prevent the health system from becoming overburdened, must be relaxed once they can no longer be justified. Around 8% of Germany's population has received two doses of the vaccine and more than 28% a first.

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • ‘I apologise to viewers’: CNN’s Don Lemon erupts at network for Santorum interview on Native American remarks

    Republican political commentator accused of trying to ‘whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed’ with apology during segment with Chris Cuomo