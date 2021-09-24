Derek Chauvin: Former police officer who murdered George Floyd appeals conviction

Derek Chauvin addresses the Hennepin County court at his sentencing hearing in June (AP)

Derek Chavin has filed an intent to appeal with the Minnesota state appellate court over his murder conviction for the death of George Floyd.

In June, the former police officer was jailed for more than 22 years after a jury found him guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, in a case that captured the world’s attention around police brutality against Black people.

In 2020, Chauvin was caught on camera, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes – Mr Floyd was also handcuffed. The video sparked international outrage and a worldwide protest movement.

In court documents filed on Thursday, Chauvin raised 14 issues about his prosecution that he believed supported his request for an appeal, including the court’s denial of his request for a change of venue, Reuters reported.

Among his complaints, Chauvin lists an abuse of judicial discretion, whereby the judge denied his requests to sequester the jury during the trial, denied him a new trial over what he ascribed to be juror misconduct, and did not allow him to strike jurors whom he claimed were clearly biased from serving on the jury.

Chauvin took issue with the addition of the third-degree murder charge during the trial, as well as the court’s alleged failure to make an official record of numerous sidebars throughout the trial.

The disgraced police officer separately filed a motion to temporarily paus the appeals process until Minnesota’s Supreme Court reviews an earlier decision to deny him representation by a public defender in his appeal.

In an affidavit, Chauvin claimed that he had neither an attorney to represent him in the process, nor the money to pay for one. He said that he had no income beyond nominal prison wages. He added that the Minneapolis Peace and Police Officers had paid for legal representation during his trial, but had ceased doing so following his conviction and sentencing.

More to follow…