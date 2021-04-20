Derek Chauvin found guilty of all 3 charges in George Floyd's murder

Torey Van Oot
·2 min read
A jury on Tuesday found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death.

Why it matters: This rare conviction of a police officer may come to be seen as a defining moment in America's collective reckoning with issues of race and justice.

  • Video of Chauvin holding his knee to Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes as Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe sparked global protests.

The state of play: The verdict was announced after the jury deliberated for more than 10 hours.

  • Reporters in the room noted that the jury gave "no noticeable emotional reactions" as the judge read the verdict.

  • Chauvin was placed in handcuffs and led away after the verdict was read.

  • A crowd gathered outside the court cheered.

What's next: A sentencing decision will be rendered in the coming weeks.

  • Chauvin faces a likely sentence of up to 12 years behind bars for the second-degree murder charge, though the judge could go higher if jurors find aggravating factors.

  • Former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to be tried for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death on Aug. 23.

The big picture: Following the verdict, President Biden and Vice President Harris spoke to Floyd's family on the phone.

  • "Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least ... now there's some justice," President Biden said.

On the hill, via Axios' Kadia Goba: Lawmakers collectively let out a sigh of relief. More than a dozen members of the Congressional Black Caucus huddled around a laptop as the judge read guilty verdicts on all three charges.

  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) clutched Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.).

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

    Jury finds ex-Minneapolis police officer guilty on all countsChauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutesDerek Chauvin guilty verdict – follow live updatesLife of George Floyd: ‘He knew how to make people feel better’ The Cup Foods in Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed last year. Photograph: Matthew Hatcher/Rex Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder for killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, a crime that prompted waves of protests in support of racial justice in the US and across the world. The jury swiftly and unanimously convicted Chauvin of all the charges he faced – second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter – after concluding that the white former Minneapolis police officer killed the 46-year-old Black man in May through a criminal assault, by pinning him to the ground so he could not breathe. Huge cheers immediately went up among a crowd of several hundred people outside the heavily fortified courthouse with people chanting “All three counts” and “Whose victory? Our victory!” “Don’t let anyone tell you protest doesn’t work,” a man told the crowd through a bullhorn. Floyd’s brother, Philonise, was the only family member in court. He sat praying in the minutes before the verdict and was visibly shaking as it was announced. As the guilty verdicts were proclaimed, he closed is eyes and nodded his head repeatedly. “I was just praying they would find him guilty. As an African American, we usually never get justice,” he said immediately afterwards. Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, said in a statement: “Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state.” President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Jill Biden, the first lady, called members of the Floyd family moments after the verdict, according to video posted by Crump. Biden told the family: “Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there is some justice.” He added: “We’re all so relieved.” At George Floyd Square, the makeshift memorial that has grown up in the street where Chauvin killed him, Mileesha Smith welcomed the verdicts. “This is just the beginning. God didn’t let him die in vain. We need the change and we got it,” she said. “It’s bigger than the verdict. What we’ve been fighting for this entire time. You’re telling us that we are right.” The convictions sent a wave of relief across large parts of a city that was badly hit by riots and looting in the days after Floyd’s death alongside peaceful protests. Hundreds of national guard troops had been deployed in preparation for an acquittal. Chauvin, wearing a grey suit with a blue tie, was immediately taken into custody to await sentencing. He faces up to 40 years in prison but is likely to receive a shorter sentence, according to legal guidelines. Derek Chavin arrives in court for the verdict on Tuesday afternoon. Photograph: AP The conviction does not put an end to the highly charged case, which reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement, as three other officers face trial later this year accused of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The speed of the verdicts, on just the second day of deliberation, suggests that the nine minutes and 29 seconds of video footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck – which sparked the protests that swept the US – was decisive in persuading the jurors a murder had been committed. But many activists remain sceptical about the significance of Chauvin’s prosecution, in part because the case was built around accusing the officer of failing to follow procedure and training rather than examining the fundamental issues around policing in the US, including the use of force. The second-degree murder charge required the jury to find that Chauvin committed a crime by kneeling on Floyd’s neck, which in turn led to his death. The prosecution put a persuasive case to the jury as a string of witnesses – including Chauvin’s former police colleagues, medical experts and bystanders – built a picture of an officer who exceeded his authority and training in pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Medical specialists described how the combined weight of Chauvin and two other police officers pinning Floyd to the street in a prone position would have had the effect of “grinding and crushing him until the very breath, the very life, was squeezed out of him”. A pulmonologist, Dr Martin Tobin, gave graphic testimony about Floyd’s desperate struggle to breathe as the position he was held in, pinned between police officers and the street with his cuffed hands pushed into his chest, meant he could barely use one of his lungs at all. “It’s like the left side is in a vice. It’s being pushed in from the street at the bottom and the way the handcuffs are manipulated … totally interfere with central features of how we breathe,” he said. The doctor told the jury that for nearly five minutes under Chauvin’s knee Floyd was still speaking which shows “that his oxygen levels were enough to keep his brain alive”. After that there is evidence of brain damage. The doctor said Floyd’s leg can be seen kicking out which is a sign of a myotonic seizure caused by lack of oxygen. Tobin said that when Floyd lost consciousness the level of oxygen in his lungs was well below half the normal amount. The defence attempted to claim Chauvin was following his training, but in convicting him of second-degree murder the jury rejected the assertion that the former police officer was permitted to put his knee on the victim’s neck for an extended period of time. The defence also attempted to claim that Chauvin’s actions had nothing to do with Floyd’s death, and that he died from a cardiac arrest caused by an enlarged and diseased heart, and exacerbated by drug use. But that did not wash with the jury, perhaps because the excruciating video of Floyd’s suffering revealed an officer who showed cavalier indifference as he defied calls from bystanders and even one of his fellow officers to remove his knee and help the detained man. Prosecution experts said that although Floyd had heart problems, he would not have died if it had not been for the police cutting off his oxygen supply.

