Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

Chris McGreal, Lois Beckett, Oliver Laughland and Amudalat Ajasa in Minneapolis
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Matthew Hatcher/Rex</span>
Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder for killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, a crime that prompted waves of protests in support of racial justice in the US and across the world.

The jury swiftly and unanimously convicted Chauvin of all the charges he faced – second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter – after concluding that the white former Minneapolis police officer killed the 46-year-old Black man in May through a criminal assault, by pinning him to the ground so he could not breathe.

Huge cheers immediately went up among a crowd of several hundred people outside the heavily fortified courthouse with people chanting “All three counts” and “Whose victory? Our victory!”

“Don’t let anyone tell you protest doesn’t work,” a man told the crowd through a bullhorn.

Floyd’s brother, Philonise, was the only family member in court. He sat praying in the minutes before the verdict and was visibly shaking as it was announced. As the guilty verdicts were proclaimed, he closed is eyes and nodded his head repeatedly.

“I was just praying they would find him guilty. As an African American, we usually never get justice,” he said immediately afterwards.

Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, said in a statement: “Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state.”

President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Jill Biden, the first lady, called members of the Floyd family moments after the verdict, according to video posted by Crump. Biden told the family: “Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there is some justice.” He added: “We’re all so relieved.”

At George Floyd Square, the makeshift memorial that has grown up in the street where Chauvin killed him, Mileesha Smith welcomed the verdicts.

“This is just the beginning. God didn’t let him die in vain. We need the change and we got it,” she said. “It’s bigger than the verdict. What we’ve been fighting for this entire time. You’re telling us that we are right.”

The convictions sent a wave of relief across large parts of a city that was badly hit by riots and looting in the days after Floyd’s death alongside peaceful protests. Hundreds of national guard troops had been deployed in preparation for an acquittal.

Chauvin, wearing a grey suit with a blue tie, was immediately taken into custody to await sentencing. He faces up to 40 years in prison but is likely to receive a shorter sentence, according to legal guidelines.

Derek Chavin arrives in court for the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.
The conviction does not put an end to the highly charged case, which reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement, as three other officers face trial later this year accused of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The speed of the verdicts, on just the second day of deliberation, suggests that the nine minutes and 29 seconds of video footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck – which sparked the protests that swept the US – was decisive in persuading the jurors a murder had been committed.

But many activists remain sceptical about the significance of Chauvin’s prosecution, in part because the case was built around accusing the officer of failing to follow procedure and training rather than examining the fundamental issues around policing in the US, including the use of force.

The second-degree murder charge required the jury to find that Chauvin committed a crime by kneeling on Floyd’s neck, which in turn led to his death.

The prosecution put a persuasive case to the jury as a string of witnesses – including Chauvin’s former police colleagues, medical experts and bystanders – built a picture of an officer who exceeded his authority and training in pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

Medical specialists described how the combined weight of Chauvin and two other police officers pinning Floyd to the street in a prone position would have had the effect of “grinding and crushing him until the very breath, the very life, was squeezed out of him”.

A pulmonologist, Dr Martin Tobin, gave graphic testimony about Floyd’s desperate struggle to breathe as the position he was held in, pinned between police officers and the street with his cuffed hands pushed into his chest, meant he could barely use one of his lungs at all.

“It’s like the left side is in a vice. It’s being pushed in from the street at the bottom and the way the handcuffs are manipulated … totally interfere with central features of how we breathe,” he said.

The doctor told the jury that for nearly five minutes under Chauvin’s knee Floyd was still speaking which shows “that his oxygen levels were enough to keep his brain alive”.

After that there is evidence of brain damage. The doctor said Floyd’s leg can be seen kicking out which is a sign of a myotonic seizure caused by lack of oxygen.

Tobin said that when Floyd lost consciousness the level of oxygen in his lungs was well below half the normal amount.

The defence attempted to claim Chauvin was following his training, but in convicting him of second-degree murder the jury rejected the assertion that the former police officer was permitted to put his knee on the victim’s neck for an extended period of time.

The defence also attempted to claim that Chauvin’s actions had nothing to do with Floyd’s death, and that he died from a cardiac arrest caused by an enlarged and diseased heart, and exacerbated by drug use.

But that did not wash with the jury, perhaps because the excruciating video of Floyd’s suffering revealed an officer who showed cavalier indifference as he defied calls from bystanders and even one of his fellow officers to remove his knee and help the detained man.

Prosecution experts said that although Floyd had heart problems, he would not have died if it had not been for the police cutting off his oxygen supply.

    President Joe Biden will pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030 as he convenes a virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders, according to three people with knowledge of the White House plans. The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power and transportation sectors, including significant increases in renewable energy such as wind and solar power and steep cuts in emissions from fossil fuels such as coal and oil. The nonbinding but symbolically important pledge is a key element of the summit, which begins Thursday as world leaders gather online to share strategies to combat climate change.

    How a gentle giant beloved by family and community became a man who would ‘change the world’Derek Chauvin verdict – follow live updates The George Floyd Memorial at the site where he died outside Cup Foods at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis. Photograph: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Rex/Shutterstock George Floyd’s loved ones said at his funeral on 9 June last year that his tragic killing at the hands of police was “going to change the world”. But who was George Floyd and why did his excruciating demise, out of so many thousands of police-involved deaths in the US, make his name one that, to quote his family again, “everybody is going to remember”? Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was living in Minneapolis when the police pinned him to the street during an arrest for an alleged misdemeanor on 25 May 2020, and Derek Chauvin, a white officer, kneeled on his neck for – a jury later heard – nine minutes and 29 seconds. But he was born George Perry Floyd, Jr, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on 14 October 1973 and grew up in Houston, Texas, where he was eventually laid to rest, his six-year-old daughter talking in the days after his death about how much she would miss him. Growing over 6ft tall as a teen and ultimately to 6ft 6in, and a popular, formidable athlete, he was best known in his Texas youth affectionately as a gentle giant and “Big Floyd”, the tremendous football and basketball player, which he hoped would be a ticket out of his poor neighborhood. It did not prove to be. Floyd was unable to escape the clutches of drug crime and ended up in prison, but after he was free again he campaigned against violence, mentoring young men and being mentored in many ways himself by other community leaders and his involvement with an outreach ministry. Getting good work was hard, however, and Floyd moved to Minneapolis with a friend in 2014 to start a new chapter. He worked at a variety of jobs and was doing security work at a Salvation Army shelter when he met Courteney Ross. She became his girlfriend and gave heart-wrenching testimony at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial about how she and Floyd slipped into opioid dependency after being prescribed painkillers, just two more people out of millions hit by America’s opioids crisis. Every day of the three weeks of opening arguments and testimony in Chauvin’s trial, members of Floyd’s family, usually one of his brothers and more often that not Philonise Floyd, occupied the single seat in the courtroom allocated to Floyd friends and relatives amid tight coronavirus restrictions. Philonise was also allowed to address the court about his older brother’s character. He told the jury George Floyd “was so much of a leader to us in the household”. “He would always make sure that we had our clothes for school,” he recalled. “He made sure that we all were going to be in school on time. He just was like a person that everybody loved around the community. He just knew how to make people feel better.” Philonise Floyd puts his arm around his sister LaTonya Floyd as the family speaks during the funeral for George Floyd, at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Photograph: Godofredo A Vasquez/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock He also said: “He was a big mama’s boy,” describing Floyd’s relationship with their mother. When she died in May 2018, Philonise recalled, “He would just say ‘Mama, Mama’ over and over again. And it was what George Floyd cried out as he was dying under Chauvin’s knee on that south Minneapolis street, having ultimately not been able to escape the legion consequences of growing up Black and poor in America and having to navigate the criminal justice system and the dangers of being confronted by the police. Those cries were caught on the bystander video that went viral, as well as Floyd’s repeated pleas for mercy as he said he could not breathe and onlookers, including an elderly man and a nine-year-old child, begged the police to let up and “get off of him”. The stark video left no room for cover-up. And the graphic analogy expressed by many protesters and activists since then was that this was not just one more white police officer killing a Black man but the proverbial continuation of a white America that has been pressing its knee into the neck of Black America with impunity since 1619.

    A jury on Tuesday found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death.Why it matters: This rare conviction of a police officer may come to be seen as a defining moment in America's collective reckoning with issues of race and justice.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeVideo of Chauvin holding his knee to Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes as Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe sparked global protests.The state of play: The verdict was announced after the jury deliberated for more than 10 hours.Reporters in the room noted that the jury gave "no noticeable emotional reactions" as the judge read the verdict. Chauvin was placed in handcuffs and led away after the verdict was read.A crowd gathered outside the court cheered. What's next: A sentencing decision will be rendered in the coming weeks. Chauvin faces a likely sentence of up to 12 years behind bars for the second-degree murder charge, though the judge could go higher if jurors find aggravating factors. Former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to be tried for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death on Aug. 23. The big picture: Following the verdict, President Biden and Vice President Harris spoke to Floyd's family on the phone. "Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least ... now there's some justice," President Biden said. On the hill, via Axios' Kadia Goba: Lawmakers collectively let out a sigh of relief. More than a dozen members of the Congressional Black Caucus huddled around a laptop as the judge read guilty verdicts on all three charges.Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) clutched Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.).Go deeper..."Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family": Nation reacts to Chauvin verdictVan Jones: Chauvin verdict the "beginning of something"This is a breaking news story and will be updated.For more coverage of the decision, subscribe to Axios Twin Cities. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    A jury found ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd.

    Analysis: The testimony against the ex-officer was damning – it was clear this case was different from so many that had come before ‘George Floyd’s death came to embody the struggle for racial justice and equality in so many ways they are impossible to condense.’ Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters The trial saw 44 witnesses and 15 days of testimony. And, in the end, less than a day to decide that Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer, was guilty of murdering George Floyd. It is a landmark moment not just in the history of US policing and criminal justice, but around the world. George Floyd’s death came to embody the struggle for racial justice and equality in so many ways they are impossible to condense: from forceful calls for police reform in Minneapolis and new legislation in Washington, to a reckoning on the history of British imperialism in the UK and a resurgence in activism over Indigenous deaths in custody in Australia. The evidence had always been overwhelming. But despite the multitudes of exhibits displayed at trial, it was that single cellphone video, shot by a teenage girl who wept on the stand as she describing witnessing George Floyd die, that continues to most vividly depict the details of Derek Chauvin’s crimes. Floyd calls for his mother. He tells the officers who pin his body to the pavement for nine minutes and 29 seconds that he cannot breathe. And still Chauvin presses his knee into Floyd’s neck, his hands in his pockets and sunglasses perched on his head, a use of fatal force that continued for minutes after officers could no longer feel his pulse. As prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors on Monday, after they had heard from the defense that George Floyd had died as a result of his enlarged heart. “… you know the truth. And the truth of the matter is, that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr Chauvin’s heart was too small.” Securing a conviction in the rare instances that officer-involved fatalities make it to criminal trial has always been an uphill battle for prosecutors. Law enforcement officials in the US are endowed by a swath of protections; from ambiguous legal definitions over the proportionate use of force, to powerful police union agreements, and the many biases that stem from fundamental conflicts of interest in the system. But from the moment the trial of Derek Chauvin trial began, it was clear that these proceedings were different from many that had come before. A number of senior officers from the Minneapolis police department, including the force’s chief of police, Medaria Arradondo, took to the stand to decry Chauvin’s actions on 25 May last year. The testimony was both damning and unprecedented. “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back – that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” said Arradondo. It left redundant later arguments by outside defense witnesses, namely Barry Brodd – an expert who regularly testifies in defense of police, and who described Chauvin’s near 10-minute fatal restraint as justified and objectively reasonable. It also sets a precedent for other officer-involved fatalities that make it to trial: an expectation that police who are criminally charged over use of force may face testimony from their former superiors. And yet, for all the weight this verdict carries, there are many things it is not. It does not mark the end of disproportionate deadly force against African American men in the US. Just one week ago, in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot dead by police during a traffic stop less than 10 miles from the courthouse where Chauvin stood trial. It underlines the fundamental complexity of US law enforcement: America’s sheer volume of police departments. There are 18,000 in total, each with their own use of force policy, training procedure and culture. Despite Brooklyn Center being just a few miles from downtown Minneapolis, the suburb has its own police force, like many other parts of the metro area. Following the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, Barack Obama’s taskforce on 21st-century policing published a detailed report and produced a set of 59 recommendations. Many were pragmatic, but among the most prescient remains a key and, as yet unrealized, suggestion for a cultural paradigm shift in US policing. From that of a “warrior” mindset to that of a “guardian”. With such a decentralization of power in US law enforcement, it is hard to see how such a sweeping change is possible to realize immediately. Neither is the verdict true justice, in the words of many close to the Floyd family. Outside the Hennepin county courthouse, in the bitter cold, Floyd family attorney Justin Miller was blunt in his assessment. “What is justice when you lose a loved one? When you don’t have your father or your brother or your uncle anymore? I don’t really think there is justice. I think that that’s a term we throw around too loosely,” he said. “I think that it will be closer to being fair if this guy [Chauvin] gets as many years in jail as he can. But it’s not justice, because George Floyd is never coming back. And his daughter will never have her father again.”

    Derek Chauvin trial: The witnesses that made America weep George Floyd: the 9 minutes and 29 seconds that sparked a civil rights movement In life, George Floyd struggled to find his place. In death, everyone knows his name Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder after kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes until he died, in a landmark trial heralded as a turning point for police accountability in the US. The former officer was on trial for second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder and found guilty on all counts. Mr Chauvin showed little emotion as the verdicts were read out in the courtroom in downtown Minneapolis. His sentence will be determined in eight weeks. A member of the Floyd family, younger brother Philonise was in court as the verdict was handed down. It followed just 11 hours of deliberations from an ethnically diverse panel of jurors who ranged in age from their 20s to their 60s. Footage of Mr Floyd's death led to a resurgence in the "Black Lives Matter" movement, with protesters across the nation demanding for more accountability for police killings. Watch the verdict being read out in the video player at the top of this blog.

